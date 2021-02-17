Macy’s appoints SVP, enterprise data & analytics

Macy’s, Inc. has announced that Xingchu Liu has joined the company as senior vice president, enterprise data & analytics, effective February 15, 2021. In this role, the company said in a statement, Liu is responsible for building and leading enterprise data & analytics team, which will focus on analytics governance, data management and activation. The team will set the standard across the enterprise and partner closely with business units to support analytics execution and drive efficiency and improved decision making throughout the business. He will report to Matt Baer, Chief Digital Officer of Macy’s, Inc.

“Enterprise data & analytics is a critical part of Macy’s vision to build profitable lifetime customer relationships by embedding data and analytics at the heart of everything we do,” said Baer, adding, “I am pleased to welcome Xingchu to our team. His deep expertise in data analytics, paired with his strong understanding of retail KPIs and consumers will be key as we modernize our technology platforms to support and enable business growth and a friction-free customer and colleague experience.”

Prior to joining Macy’s, Liu was the president of BlackLocus, an innovative subsidiary within The Home Depot, where he led corporate-level strategies for data, analytics, and artificial intelligence. Prior to The Home Depot, he was responsible for data-driven planning, development, and strategies at TrueCar, Inc. and Zilliant, Inc.

