Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 catwalk apparel

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the latest menswear apparel trends sweeping the runways for Spring Summer 2022.

Designers are rethinking classic menswear codes, experimenting with proportion, structure and new consumer values and notions surrounding identity. Outsized garments and layering offer a fresh take on silhouette and form, incorporating all-important sustainability concepts. Meanwhile, designer’s responses to questions around modern masculinity, serves to highlight the ongoing breaking down of gender boundaries in fashion.

New Proportions

Plays with proportion highlight the evolution of Fall Winter’s inflated silhouettes into the Spring Summer season. Outsized fits and loose cut pieces are rendered in lighter weight materials, creating gently ballooning effects that are at once cocooning and cooling. Relaxed, casual forms are applied to denim, co-ords and knits, with dress-like cuts hinting at the rise of gender-fluid dressing for men.

Deadstock Layering

With deadstock usage a hot topic amongst designers and consumers, layering plays a key part in creating a new breed of dynamic, exciting menswear looks that fuse sustainability and style. Garments are pieced together from reused materials, worn in complementary yet subtly mismatched layers. The use of tonal shades further harmonises disparate pieces whilst strong accent tones are utilised to highlight unique construction methods.

The Genderless Co-Ord

As gender-fluidity becomes an integral element of the SS22 season, the co-ord is rethought, as skirt-style garments are incorporated into layered constructions. A blend of the once traditionally feminine with the classically masculine, skirts are worn over trousers or shorts and come rendered in a softly utilitarian palette, enhancing their wearability and lending them a functional overtone.

