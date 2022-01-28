MUSTANG autumn/winter 2022 menswear collection

The theme of Mustang’s autumn/winter 2022 collection is “Berlin 90”, which has inspired the design and style of the collection and signals a turning point for Mustang.

Berlin in the ’90s was a symbol of optimism and a thirst for freedom and new horizons. In a city full of history, a fallen wall meant endless possibilities. Borders burst open and it was a heady, creative and wild time.

As Europe’s first denim brand, Mustang has a rich and unique history that is rare in this day and age. It was important for us to remember where we came from and to allow our roots and our traditions to flow into the collection. Our passion and our enthusiasm keep us pushing the boundaries and we refuse to stand still. Instead, we have managed to combine tradition and history with innovation.

The result is an exciting capsule collection called “Luise and Albert”, dedicated to Mustang’s founders Luise Hermann and Albert Sefranek. The capsule collection skilfully combines Mustang’s legacy with our commitment to sustainability. The entire collection is made solely from organic and recycled cotton and produced using eco-friendly wash treatments. The denim on denim looks we have selected reflect the exciting trend in the market and are the focal point of the new women’s and men’s collections.

Sustainability is one of the most important aspects of our new brand strategy and that means showing more responsibility in our products. In early autumn/winter 2022, selected basic denim ranges will be made from 20% recycled cotton, and we will work with fibres such as hemp and lyocell, and focus on new environmentally friendly washing methods.

In our outdoor clothing range, we now use 100% recycled materials in our lightweight basics and we will continue to develop this in subsequent collections.

The range of different materials and functions available in the outdoor clothing segment is a considerable topic. The main focus is on water and wind resistance, as well as filling materials made from renewable raw materials, such as DuPont Sorona fibre, which guarantees weather insulation at temperatures as low as -20 °C.

Our collection of tops provide a sporty casual look and are made from a wide variety of materials and feature an extensive range of prints, which highlight the denim character of the collection and complete the look as great key pieces.

To kick off the cold season, we have given our basic knitwear range a beautiful new design for a soft, warm feel and a more luxurious look.