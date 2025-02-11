New Era Cap launches Super Bowl LIX champions collection

International sports and lifestyle brand New Era Cap has launched its Super Bowl LIX champions collection honoring the Philadelphia Eagles.

Designed to honor the champions after their triumphant rematch, the collection features the hats worn by players on the field last Sunday, along with those they will don during the victory parade.

"Defeating the reigning Super Bowl champions is no easy task, but the Philadelphia Eagles soared during a historic rematch," said Tim Shanahan, senior director of licensed products at New Era Cap, in a statement. "This collection represents all the hard work, grit, and swagger it took to get to this point – and now the Eagles and their fans can celebrate the huge win with fresh new gear for their championship outfits."

The 2025 NFL Super Bowl LIX Champions cap collection pays tribute to the Eagles' victory with distinct designs across multiple styles. This includes the Locker Room Cap, a 9SEVENTY stretch snap with a two-tone grey design with a white rope detail, the Eagles' logo, and championship embroidery.

The launch also includes the Side Patch collection, available in various profiles, showcasing the team’s logo on the crown with a Super Bowl LIX Champions patch on the right and the Parade Collection, in all-black 9FIFTY, 9FORTY M-Crown and the Parade Cuff Knit styles, highlights “Super Bowl LIX” in white with “Champions” in pink script, complemented by embroidered team logos and Super Bowl branding.