Nicolas Ghesquiere's own label might launch sooner than we think

Earlier this week, Nicolas Ghesquière divulged to a French television talk show that his opportunity to launch his own label is “much closer to reality.””

Ghesquière has held the position of creative director for Louis Vuitton womenswear for five years and signed a new contract with LVMH in May, which he reports keeps him in the role for “not much less than five years.””

“After five years chez Louis Vuitton, I have the right to [create my own label] now. Before, in 2016, I had a middling right,” Ghesquière told the TV host, Yann Barthès.”

In 2016, there had been speculation that LVMH chief Bernard Arnault was looking to replace Ghesquière with Jonathan Anderson, as Ghesquière first mentioned his desire to launch his own label. "I hope so, I could do it. I would like to do it soon. I don't have a date, but I'll come back to you,” Ghesquière had said at the time.”

Clearly, this did not come to pass, and both parties seem satisfied with Ghesquière’s continuation at Louis Vuitton, both two years ago when talks of a new brand first arose and now.

“I am very happy that we are continuing our journey with Nicolas,” said Arnault of Ghesquière’s latest contract renewal. “He has been able to make the Louis Vuitton woman contemporary, resulting in major commercial success.”

Though concrete details of Ghesquière’s current contract are not clear, his most recent comment on his goal of his own brand might suggest he now has the freedom to do so.