No Bad Days Club – When Joy Becomes a Brand

Marian Bock founded the label in 2022, NBDC grew from the simple idea of the “perfect sock” to a brand that unites design, attitude, and joy. Every product is made in family-run factories in Portugal – using organic cotton, premium materials, and fair production standards. The result: quality you can feel – and wear with a clear conscience. But it is more than great product design, that makes NBDC what it is. “Our socks are like a small smile in your day – sometimes subtle, sometimes bold, but always authentic,” says Marian.

This spirit is not only in the digital world anymore: more than 150 retailers across Europe carry NBDC’s characterful essentials. From German fashion houses and concept stores to curated boutiques along the French coast and online designer outlets like Best Secret – the No Bad Days Club is growing steadily.

Credits: NBDC

To strengthen its retail presence, NBDC collaborates with Sunshine Agency and presents its collections in a dedicated showroom in Cologne, giving buyers and partners the opportunity to experience the brand’s vibe and quality first-hand. NBDC also offers free sample boxes – allowing potential partners to experience the brand’s premium quality and design up close before making their first order.

Credits: NBDC

The brand’s unique blend of emotion, lifestyle, and commercial appeal is what makes them special for retailers. NBDC delivers not only premium products but also a cohesive brand presence with POS materials, in-store displays, and media content that perform both offline and online. The brand sells positivity and drives spontaneous purchases all year round - not just during the Christmas season.

Over the past months, NBDC has shared insights into its collections and bestsellers such as “Colorful Statements” and “La Dolce Vita”, and introduced the new “Après Ski” winter line. But there is more than their products and collections: a brand that shows attitude without being loud – proving that socks aren’t just another everyday basic, but a fashion essential full of emotion and character.

No Bad Days Club – made for real moments, good vibes, and partners who believe in more than just basics.