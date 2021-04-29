No Excess Denim

We are refreshing our color palette for the denim this Fall/Winter season, ranging from bleached light blue to rinse washed dark blue, and a Black Jeans. Our proven models 711 and 712 are the key fits again.

711 Slim Fit is your comfortable stretch denim in basic 5 pocket styling. The straight upper leg with fitted lower leg creates a straight silhouette.

The new 712x1 jeans is made of comfort stretch denim. The relaxed upper leg and the slim fit lower leg make sure that you feel comfortable at all times. The 5-pocket style with extra details as taped pockets, and extra cut and sews, give this model a fancy look.

The new 712x2 jeans are made of the same comfortable stretch denim fabric as the 712x1. The difference is in the extra details: a fancy imitation pocket, rivets and stitching create the ultimate rich look.

