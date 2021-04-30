Nudie Jeans is a unisex brand, but in 2018, they introduced Nudie Jeans Women, a line with all the hallmarks of a Nudie Jeans collection but made specially to suit women. Beautiful, dry, and washed denim in both rigid and comfort stretch denim, colorful workwear that’ll age with grace, soft tees, and denim and leather jackets.

For twenty years, Sweden’s number one denim brand, Nudie Jeans, has blessed the world with premium denim products. What sets these Swedes apart from other jean brands is their passion for jeans and their wide range of classical to contemporary fits, plus their dedication to social and environmental responsibility. All Nudie Jeans garments are made with certified organic cotton only or other sustainable materials or fibers.

Nudie Jeans carry four unique fits for women, ranging from tight to regular, of which two are made with rigid denim for that classic look and feel. The tighter fits are made with either super-stretch or comfort stretch denim for that perfect fit, and two of the regular fits are made with rigid, mid-weight denim.

Even though Nudie Jeans have that passion for dry denim, they’ve always had an unparalleled range of pre-washed denim. The washes have a classic yet feminine expression. When it comes to dry denim, these are made to be worn, torn, and made personal by the wearer.

Nudie Jeans is a Swedish denim brand based in Gothenburg, Sweden. For twenty years and with a vision to become the world’s most sustainable denim brand, they have been making jeans in a socially and environmentally sustainable way while staying true to the fabric’s tradition. Using certified organic or Fairtrade cotton only, offering free repairs for life, and their Reuse program, they are trailblazing the industry to move toward a more sustainable existence.