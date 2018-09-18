NYFW: 6 biggest retail trends for Spring/Summer 2019

Which trends should retailers be on the look-out for next fashion season, which should they forget and which classics continue to rule? The British retail research agency Edited looked towards New York women's fashion week, held last 6 to 14 September, for the answers. FashionUnited received Edited’s published trend report for spring / summer 2019 based on the legendary fashion week and shares the biggest retail trends.

Colors spring/summer 2019: red, clear blue, yellow, orange and metallic

New York Fashion Week offered a clear direction for the color trends spring/summer 2019, according to Edited. The research bureau writes that the spring colors are an updated version of the most important color trends of this autumn season; red, bright blue, yellow, orange and metallics. These colors are translated for the spring 2019 to wine red, mandarin orange, butter yellow, teal, and mauve. Additionally, metallic cannot be ignored shown in various shades: pink (seen at the Vaquera show), gold (Rodarte) and green ( Priscavera) then leans towards silver.

Edited reports neon as the cominating color trend at New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2019. From shocking pink to highlighter yellow, orange and green, it was covered in the collections of Jeremy Scott, Prabal Gurung and in a slightly more subtle form at Adeam.

Denim and leather remain popular, with crochet fighting for sportlight

This season’s New York Fashion Week very clearly boasts that denim and leather are still very popular materials in women's fashion. Although two other materials also stood out were crochet (seen at Tory Burch, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Michael Kors) and vinyl (Adeam, Badgley Mischka and Marc Jacobs).

Themes NYFW spring/summer 2019: Wild West and Super Romantic

The Wild West remains an important theme, however according to Edited the trend manifests itself differently in the spring of 2019 compared to its more regular appearance in the fall season. Cotton is combed with heavier suedes and leather. The western focus shifts from practical outerwear to more romantic clothing such as prairie maxi dresses.

Accessory trends seen at New York Fashion Week 2019

The accessories that slowly captured the hearts of millennials in spring/summer 2018; micro-sunglasses, fishing hats, scarves and stacking as many necklaces as possible hanging from the neck remain relevant trends for spring/summer of 2019. For the spring/summer of 2019, the statement earrings are even bigger, angular and embellished, Edited analyzes.

Shoe trend NYFW spring/summer 2019

A strikingly large amount of yellow was seen on the New York Fashion Week runways when it comes to footwear for Spring/Summer 2019. This, similar to the familiar accessory trends from the previous season, was also popular in Spring/Summer 2018. Edited also noted that for the next season animal prints, transparent bands, and rope/braided slippers will be apparent in footwear.

Fashion trend spring/summer 2019: the return of the polo dress

Seen on the catwalks again for next season was the asymmetrical, one-shoulder dress. Furthermore, the polo dress is making a comeback: (Prabal Gurung and Boss), the oversized shirt, the so-called boyfriend shirt (Sies Marjan and Vaquera) and the oversized blazer also for spring/summer 2019 a popular coats option is (Calvin Klein and Milly).

