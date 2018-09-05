Fashionunited
 
Preview: Ready-to-wear International Fashion Weeks SS19
FashionUnited
The new season of ready-to-wear international fashion weeks for Spring/Summer 2019 edition is upon us. Shoes are being polished, hairdressers booked and frocks picked up for dry cleaning. To start NYFW will kick off the catwalk season from 6 to 12 September. New York fashion week is followed by fashion weeks in London, from 14 to 18 September; Milan from 19 to 25 September with Paris Fashion week closing the major runway season 24 September to 2 October. FashionUnited shares this season's highlights in a story map.

Scroll down to navigate through the interactive map. Hit the button 'Start Exploring' and use the arrows to explore the map.

Photos: Pexel, courtesy of London Fashion Week/British Fashion Council, Co Chic Styling, Sonia Rykiel SS17 via Catwalkpictures
paris fashion week london fashion week milan fashion week new york fashion week multimedia
 

