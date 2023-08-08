Off to the beach! Fashion brands are taking to beach clubs in fabulous locations

If the weather at home doesn't put you in the right summer mood, then perhaps a look at the new creations from various fashion labels will help. But wait: This is not about clothing, it’s about beach clubs. Hotels, restaurants, beach clubs - the fashion world is successively expanding its profession and has designed beautiful new beach locations this summer. Here is a selection:

Guess: Luxury beach clubs in Spain, Italy and Turkey

The US fashion label Guess is cooperating with four beach clubs this summer: the Blue Marlin in Ibiza, Phi Beach in Sardinia, Yuzu Beach in Cesme, Turkey, and the beach club Marciano by Guess on Arienzo Beach in Positano on the Italian Amalfi Coast.

The beach club Phi Beach in Sardinia - designed by Guess. Credit: Guess

The new Guess concept opened in Ibiza on 23 July, with almost everything sporting a new look: from the deckchairs, sofas, throws and cushions to bar accessories and nostalgic dreamcatchers, everything is in Guess' signature blue hues. The beach club Phi Beach in Sardinia and Yuzu Beach in Cesme, Turkey, were designed in a very similar way.

Paul&Shark designs Tigu Beach Club

At the Marciano by Guess beach club on Arienzo Beach in Positano, the brand's logo from the Marciano clothing collection appears on the sun loungers, towels, cushions and accessories. "Each location was meticulously chosen for its prestige, stunning location and discerning clientele," explained Paul Marciano, chief creative officer of Guess.

Italian luxury clothing brand Paul&Shark from Varese has given the Italian beach club Tigu Beach a new look for the 2023 summer season. The club is located near Sestri Levante. Paul&Shark has not only taken on the design of the sunshades and beach towels, but has also dedicated itself to the design of the restaurant.

Paul&Shark Lounge at Tigu Beach in Italien. Credit: Paul&Shark

Louis Vuitton: Gourmet collaboration in Saint-Tropez

The restaurant at the White 1921 Hotel in Saint-Tropez is currently all about Louis Vuitton. The label has not only designed the restaurant's ambience, with the décor echoing the house's ‘By The Pool’ resort collection and the LV monogram adorning upholstery, tiles and porcelain, the brand is also involved in the kitchen, where Arnaud Donckele and Maxime Frédéric will take over from the previous head chef and star chef Mory Sacko this summer.

Restaurant in Hotel White 1921 in Saint-Tropez. Credit: Louis Vuitton

Donckele has a Michelin star and pastry chef Frédéric runs the Louis Vuitton Café and chocolate shop at the "LV Dream" exhibition.

Fendi: Beach capsule with location to match

Luxury fashion brand Fendi has launched a swimwear capsule inspired by astrology and archival designs from 1990 and 1993, created at the time by Karl Lagerfeld. The house has appropriately designed a temporary shop space in Ibiza as well as at the Puente Romano Resort, a five-star hotel in Marbella – a fitting location for it. The brand occupies the "Chiringuito", a public area of the resort where several restaurants and beach bars are located.

Fendi designs the Puente Romano Resort. Credit: Fendi

Fendi designs the Puente Romano Resort. Credit: Fendi

The area on the Costa del Sol was wrapped by Fendi, in colours typical of the Italian fashion house. In addition, individual details of the capsule collection, such as a red and white colour scheme and various zodiac accents, are reflected in the decoration. On the beach, Fendi designed beach loungers and cabanas.

Jacquemus: Bathing and shopping in Saint-Tropez

The French luxury brand Jacquemus has also come up with something for the famous beach of Saint-Tropez.

Pop-up store of Jacquemus in Saint Tropez. Credit: Yoann & Marco / Adrien Dirand

To coincide with the opening of a pop-up store on the beach of the port city and the launch of its capsule collection, Jacquemus has also transformed part of the famous Pampelonne beach into bright lemon yellow. Everything from sun loungers to parasols have been designed by the designer, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the Jacquemus world. The pop-up and Jacquemus Beach are open until 10 October.

Pop-up Store Jacquemus, directly on the Strand. Credit: Yoann & Marco / Adrien Dirand

Gucci style at the Loulou Ramatuelle Beach Club in Saint-Tropez

The Italian luxury brand Gucci has also been drawn to Saint-Tropez. On the occasion of the reopening of the newly renovated boutique in Saint-Tropez, Gucci is also cooperating with the Loulou Ramatuelle Beach Club there. Until the end of September, guests can admire umbrellas, sun loungers, towels, cushions and much more with the house's characteristic G logo and the typical striped pattern.

Gucci collaborates with the Beach Club in Saint-Tropez. Credit: Gucci

In the associated pop-up store, there is a capsule collection designed exclusively for Saint-Tropez.

This article originally appeared onFashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.