Oh Polly announces collaboration with Tammy Hembrow

British womenswear brand Oh Polly is collaborating with Australian fitness model and influencer Tammy Hembrow on a series of curated collections.

Hembrow is one of Australia’s most successful influencers, with 16 million Instagram followers, 1.7 million TikTok followers and a further 1.3 million YouTube subscribers.

The debut ‘Tammy Hembrow x Oh Polly’ collaboration will launch exclusively on the retailer’s website from January 25 and promises to offer “fresh, new styles” inspired by her own personal style.

Commenting on the partnership, Hembrow said in a statement: “I’m delighted to be partnering with Oh Polly, a brand I’ve admired for many years. Oh Polly is definitely my go-to for all occasions, whether it’s a premium event or a dinner with the girls, their outfits are sure to make me feel my best and most confident self.

“I’m really looking forward to adding my own mark on the signature Oh Polly pieces and am even more excited to see the public styling my looks. I can’t wait to reveal everything that we’ve got in the pipeline, I know you’re all going to love it as much as I do.”

Image: Oh Polly; Tammy Hembrow x Oh Polly

A spokesperson for Oh Polly added: “We’re over the moon to be joining forces with Tammy Hembrow, a partnership that just felt right! Over the coming months we’ll be working closely with Tammy to bring our loyal communities head turning styles at affordable prices, carefully curated to suit Tammy’s unique flair.

"We’ve already started to seamlessly intertwine Tammy’s confident personality and feminine style with the Oh Polly brand and we can’t wait to reveal all.”

Last year, Oh Polly unveiled its biggest brand collaboration to date with Love Island winner and actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and has previously teamed up with influencer and model Jess Hunt.