Osprey Invites Its Community to Shape Green Friday Conservation Initiatives

Osprey, the pack specialist, is excited to introduce its community-centred Green Friday project. Throughout this year's Black Friday weekend, Osprey is once again fundraising to support the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA). What's new this year? Osprey is empowering its loyal customer base to decide which conservation projects they want to back.

Osprey's Green Friday initiative is set to run from November 23-28, 2023. During this promotional period, Osprey will offer 20% discount on selected products to its customers, making it the perfect time to gear up for your outdoor adventures. More importantly, Osprey is committing to donate a remarkable 20% of every sale purchase to support EOCA's invaluable conservation efforts.

Credits: Osprey

What makes this year's Green Friday event truly unique is that Osprey is giving its customers the power to decide which conservation projects will receive their support. By actively participating in the vote, customers can choose the specific project they wish to endorse. Ensuring that the project aligns with the values and interests of the Osprey community.

To find out more and to vote, Osprey customers need to be subscribed to receive emails from Osprey. Instructions on how to vote will be emailed to Osprey email subscribers in November. Anyone can sign up for emails via Osprey's website.

The project – or projects - that receive the highest number of votes will be chosen for this year’s Osprey's Green Friday campaign. The voting period is limited, so it's essential for the Osprey community to act quickly. Voting will close at midnight on Friday, November 17, providing a short window of opportunity to make a lasting impact on conservation efforts.

“Last year, our Green Friday campaign made a significant impact by raising over 23,000 euros for EOCA. These funds were instrumental in financing the association’s work and its conservation initiatives across the globe," said Jérôme Boillat, Helen of Troy Vice President of Marketing, EMEA.

We believe in the power of our community to drive positive change. Our Green Friday campaign is not just about discounts and deals; it's a collective effort to support the environmental causes that matter most to our customers. Jérôme Boillat, Helen of Troy Vice President of Marketing, EMEA

Credits: Osprey