Overview: The top 4 bridal wear articles you may have missed

Now that the wedding season is in the full swing, FashionUnited gathers its top four articles about bridal fashion - in case you missed them.

1. 5 Trends Changing the Wedding landscape

Some may think traditional weddings are a thing of the past, but that does not mean that the wedding industry is in decline. As more young couples around the globe seek out new, unique and alternative ways to celebrate their big day - without spending big - the rise of mass-market bridal wear has emerged. Check out which trends are influencing bridal wedding industry at the moment.

Read more: FashionUnited / Vivian Hendriksz

2.In Pictures: Bridal 2018 Collections at show White Gallery London

This year’s edition of White Gallery London - an international trade event focussing on bridal fashion - held on the 14-16 May 2017 showcased a premium selection of high-end bridal wear and bridal accessories including shoes, jewelry, veils as well as occasionwear for men and woman. View FashionUnited’s photo gallery to see more.

Read more: FashionUnited

3.Leading Bridalwear Trends for Spring 2018

It is not a big secret that ready-to-wear bridal wear is a fast growing market, as mass-market retailers continue to move in the wedding category. Now more than ever it seems as if the leading trends from the seasonal bridal shows are being held under a microscope, as bridal wear labels and fashion brands alike scramble to keep their competitive edge. FashionUnited rounds up some of the leading bridal wear trends to emerge for spring/summer 2018 based on data from retail and research firm Edited.

Read more: FashionUnited / Vivian Hendriksz

4. ​&Other Stories launches first bridalwear collection

It seems as if the affordable bridalwear trend is here to stay, with &Other Stories joining an increasing group of high street retailers in offering accessible wedding gowns and bridesmaids gowns to the masses. Take a sneak peak of &Other Stories wedding line for the season Spring/Summer 2017

Read more: FashionUnited / Vivian Hendriksz