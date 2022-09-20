Paris Fashion Week: events outside of the official calendar

September 26 will see the start of Paris Fashion Week, where 105 designers and brands will present their women’s spring/summer 2023 collections as part of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) calendar. But what is going on outside of the official schedule? FashionUnited has put together a selection of off-show events to look out for.

The Etam show

The lingerie brand Etam is celebrating its 15th show this season. The event dedicated to the SS23 collection will take place on September 27, in the gardens of the Musée des Archives Nationales, at the Hôtel de Soubise. The 2022 edition will be broadcast on Etam's Instagram account and website as well as on French television channel, TMC.

Livy fashion show

Another event dedicated to the lingerie sector is the Livy show. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the label created by Lisa Chavy is organising a fashion show on October 3, in the sixth administrative district of Paris on the rue Bonaparte, at 7.30pm.

Sonia Carrasco's Sex & Crafts collection

The young Spanish brand, Sonia Carrasco is known for its commitment to responsible and environmentally friendly fashion. The eponymous label offers women's ready-to-wear based on tailoring and knitwear. The founder will present her SS23 collection entitled "Sex & Crafts" at the Instituto Cervantes , on Thursday 29 September.

The L'Oréal Paris fashion show

L'Oréal Paris is organising a fashion show on Sunday 2 October, at 8pm, at the École Militaire. Titled "Walk your worth", the show will be broadcast live on social networks. For the occasion, the brand's ambassadors will take turns on the catwalk, including Leïla Bekhti, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Soo Joo Park, Camille Razat and Yseult.

The Tereza Rosalie Kladosova collection

On her Instagram account, Tereza Rosalie Kladosova presents herself as a fashion designer and artist. Based in the Czech Republic, the founder imagines creative fashion - handmade in her workshops - through an inherently positive aesthetic. "Factory for joy, TRK in Parisland", the title of her Parisian presentation reflects the state of mind of this eponymous brand that is still little known in France. The presentation of the SS23 collection will take place on 28 September from 7pm to 10pm at the Czech Centre in Paris.

Pierre Louis Mascia

The French designer known for his art of print will present his collection on September 30, at the concept store L'Éclaireur on the rue Boissy D'anglas. Launched in 2007, the eponymous brand develops prints with the Italian company Achille Pinto.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.