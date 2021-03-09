PFW AW21: Balmain showcases an aviation-inspired collection

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing opted for an aviation theme to showcase his autumn/winter 2021 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Captured in an Air France hangar in Paris, Balmain created a catwalk on the wing of a jumbo jet, and showcase an aviation-inspired ‘Above and Beyond’ collection featuring bomber jackets, lace-up flight boots, utility jumpsuits and parachute dresses.

“The men’s and women’s collections channel the impressive power of travel to open minds, uplift spirits and reunite those who have been kept apart, as we all look forward to soon-to-arrive better days,” explained Balmain on its social media.

Since Rousteing joined Balmain he has been reinventing the fashion house’s militaristic uniform, and for autumn/winter 2021 there was a wearable feel to the collection, with a focus on daywear, as well as a homage to namesake founder Pierre Balmain.

There was, of course, the Balmain glamour, with metallic silver knitted suits and sharp-shouldered minidresses, and colour, with neon yellow, orange and pink shining through. But there was also wearable styles with billowing ruched dresses, leather jackets, pocket-covered trousers, wide-lapelled coats and nautical stripes.

For menswear, it seems like Rousteing has created the perfect off-duty astronaut look, bomber jackets, cargo trousers, flight jumpsuits and quilted pocket-covered coats, while for the women, it was pilots meets 80’s power dressing with broad-shouldered suiting options and military-inspired maxi coats.

The collection also featured several accessories including bags embossed with Balmain’s geometric monogram, structural totes, and a handbag inspired by a neck pillow.

