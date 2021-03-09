Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
PFW AW21: Balmain showcases an aviation-inspired collection
FASHION

PFW AW21: Balmain showcases an aviation-inspired collection

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing opted for an aviation theme to showcase his autumn/winter 2021 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Captured in an Air France hangar in Paris, Balmain created a catwalk on the wing of a jumbo jet, and showcase an aviation-inspired ‘Above and Beyond’ collection featuring bomber jackets, lace-up flight boots, utility jumpsuits and parachute dresses.

“The men’s and women’s collections channel the impressive power of travel to open minds, uplift spirits and reunite those who have been kept apart, as we all look forward to soon-to-arrive better days,” explained Balmain on its social media.

PFW AW21: Balmain showcases an aviation-inspired collection

Since Rousteing joined Balmain he has been reinventing the fashion house’s militaristic uniform, and for autumn/winter 2021 there was a wearable feel to the collection, with a focus on daywear, as well as a homage to namesake founder Pierre Balmain.

There was, of course, the Balmain glamour, with metallic silver knitted suits and sharp-shouldered minidresses, and colour, with neon yellow, orange and pink shining through. But there was also wearable styles with billowing ruched dresses, leather jackets, pocket-covered trousers, wide-lapelled coats and nautical stripes.

PFW AW21: Balmain showcases an aviation-inspired collection

For menswear, it seems like Rousteing has created the perfect off-duty astronaut look, bomber jackets, cargo trousers, flight jumpsuits and quilted pocket-covered coats, while for the women, it was pilots meets 80’s power dressing with broad-shouldered suiting options and military-inspired maxi coats.

PFW AW21: Balmain showcases an aviation-inspired collection

The collection also featured several accessories including bags embossed with Balmain’s geometric monogram, structural totes, and a handbag inspired by a neck pillow.

PFW AW21: Balmain showcases an aviation-inspired collection

PFW AW21: Balmain showcases an aviation-inspired collection

Images: courtesy of Balmain

PFW Balmain paris fashion week olivier rousteing aw21 FW21
 

Related Products

 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ