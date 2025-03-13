 
  • PFW FW25 Street style trends: Attendees played with proportions

By Jayne Mountford

PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Paris Fashion Week FW25 ended Tuesday March 11, bringing to a close a month-long display, not just of next season’s hottest runway fashions, but also the best of the best of current street style. Store buyers, editors, content creators and other industry professionals showed up in a variety of looks, from head-to-toe designer to unique personal stylings. Proportion play was key, from wide leg pants to micro mini skirts.

Baggy Trousers

Paris attendees confirmed the trend toward bigger pant legs, from wide leg to barrel cuts.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore green JW Anderson ‘twisted seam trousers’ with a leather biker jacket over a white shirt. She carried a JW Anderson ‘midi twister’ leather top-handle bag.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
A model wore Zimmermann belted cotton-twill wide-leg cargo pants with a cold-shouldered boho blouse and African jewelry.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore white cargo pants with a full barrel leg, a one-shouldered top with white paillettes and a worn brown leather jacket
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a beige linen suit with wide leg pants and a safari style belted jacket by Elie Saab.

Pencil Thin

The mid-length pencil skirt continued its ascent both on and off the runways.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a long straight orange skirt with a check shirt in orange and green. Accessories included a black headband, a black Prada bowling bag and black flats.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a long straight grey wool skirt with a raw hem and a vee-necked Argyle sweater. Accessories included a Rabanne shoulder bag, Balenciaga boots and a Met museum cap.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a “Bernard” bow-detailed gingham taffeta maxi skirt by Bernadette with an oversized grey blazer and grey wool hoodie. Accessories included a yellow bag by Delvaux.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a long straight knit skirt in beige with a green canvas jacket.She carried a Bottega Veneta mini Jodie bag

Fit to Print

When it came to prints, show goers kept it classic, wearing polka dots, florals and boho looks.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a red and white Giambattista Valli lace layered maxi dress and carried a straw and canvas bag.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a dress from Georg Lux’s ss25 ‘Helios’ collection for Leonard Paris, with black accessories.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a dress with a twisted front in a bright red and white floral print with a brown trench coat and brown accessories.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a cape with white polka dots on a black background over two layers in a reverse print. A black leather belt, bag and boots finished the look.

Short and Sweet

Despite a leaning toward longer skirt lengths on the runways and on the street, many attendees continued to sport micro minis and knickers or choosing to eschew bottoms altogether.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a blazer, striped shirt and rugby shirt over a micro mini pleated grey skirt, vinyl bag and shoes, all by Rabanne
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore grey knickers, a striped rugby shirt over a white shirt with brown accessories, all by Miu Miu.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a long, knit cardigan in pale blue with black stripes with a matching micro mini skort, both by Chanel. All accessories are also by Chanel.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An attendee wore a black blazer over a pale blue shirt and a red and blue diagonal striped tie. Accessories included a Chanel mini bag, knee high red socks and red split toe pumps.

Charmed, I’m sure

As we’ve seen in every fashion city this season, attendees personalized bags with charms and other embellishments. Particularly popular among the fashion crowd is the Labubu brand, created by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung and marketed by Pop Mart.
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
A Miu Miu embroidered gabardine bag decorated with a Labubu ‘monster’ charm by Pop Mart. #1708
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
A vintage Converse bowling bag with charms from Carissima and Etsy
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
An Hermès ‘new Kelly mini’ with a ‘Labubu ‘monster’ charm by Pop Mart
PFW fw25 street style Credits: PFW fw25 street style/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
A yellow Chanel vanity case decorated with cowrie shells and a kilt pin
FW25
PFW
Streetstyle
Trends