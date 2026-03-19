PFW AW26 colour trends: Saturated shades of wine, purple, cobalt blue and more
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Against a backdrop of unsettling world news, Paris Fashion Week became a brief refuge from the relentless news cycle. Coincidentally, this mood was reflected on the runways, where designers gravitated toward saturated colours like red wine, purple, cobalt blue and bright yellow. Sarah Burton, presenting her third collection for Givenchy, grounded her palette in the rich pigments of Old Master paintings that critics described as ‘luminous but somber.’
In contrast, designers showed off-kilter shades of ochre, moss green and acid yellow/green that gave an unexpected jolt to grounded colours.
Red Wine
Rich shades of red wine conveyed a sense of luxury across a range of fabrics, from delicate pointelle knits to wool and chiffon. Designers presented it both as head-to-toe statements and paired with grey and white for contrast. For Gaultier, Duran Lantink delivered a particularly dramatic interpretation, combining wine-coloured velvet with technical elements and faux fur in tones of yellow and brown.
Purple
A rich shade of purple appeared on many Parisian runways this season. Like red wine tones, it was used both in head-to-toe looks and paired with other colours, particularly neutrals. At Akris, Albert Kriemler featured a chiffon dress in a striking purple-to-red ombré.
Cobalt Blue
Alongside red wine and purple, a third saturated shade appeared on the Paris runways: cobalt blue. Featured across a range of fabrics—from bouclé and wool gabardine to leather—its versatility was unmistakable.
Bright Yellow
Designers also showed a saturated shade of bright yellow. The vivid hue injected moments of energy and modernity, ensuring standout runway moments. Designers tended to use it unexpectedly in association with black and grey. For example, at Givenchy, Sarah Burton showed strappy yellow dresses with bold black accessories.
Shades of Ochre
Ochre emerged as a notable colour on the PFW runways, reinforcing the season’s preference for rich, grounded tones. The shade appeared across tactile fall fabrics—including supple suede outerwear, structured wool gabardine tailoring and cozy knitwear—often styled as full monochrome looks to emphasize its depth. In other instances, designers paired the earthy yellow with classic fall neutrals such as camel and beige, or with darker anchors like black and chocolate brown, allowing the colour to add warmth and visual richness without overpowering the overall palette.
Moss Green
Moss green appeared in unexpectedly fluid interpretations this season, moving away from its usual utilitarian associations. Instead, designers applied the earthy shade to diaphanous and draped fabrics, giving it a softer, more sensual character. The colour was worked into evening wear silhouettes including Grecian-style gowns, wrapped-front blouses paired with skinny pants, and body-conscious knits.
Acid Green-Yellow
An off-kilter neon green-yellow injected an edgy jolt into the season’s otherwise grounded palettes. Sitting somewhere between neon yellow and electric chartreuse, the slightly discordant hue felt deliberately unsettling—used by designers to add a flash of modernity and visual tension to fall looks.