Prada, Yale and Polytechnic University of Milan to host event on sustainability

Prada will host a conference on sustainability titled “Shaping a Sustainable Digital Future”, in partnership with the Yale School of Management and the Polytechnic University of Milan’s School of Management. Set to take place on November 20 at the Prada Foundation in Milan, this is the second event in Prada’s “Shaping a Future” series of cultural conversations. Launched last year, the initiative aims to bring academics and businesses together to discuss how to build a sustainable future.

“‘Shaping a Sustainable Digital Future” will explore the large impact and implications of digitalization on business and societal sustainability”, said Prada in a statement. Representatives from several businesses and institutions will take part in the discussions, which will be attended by the business students from both partner universities.

But you don’t have to study at Yale or the Polytechnic University of Milan to watch the conference, as it will also be live-streamed on Prada’s website. More information about the live-streaming, as well as the event's program and speakers, is to published on Prada's website soon.