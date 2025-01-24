Pre-Fall ‘25 colour palette: ‘Latte Dressing’ continues to trend

As reported by FashionUnited in 2023, ‘latte dressing’ began as a directional trend. At the time of the SS24 collections it was seen to be particularly popular with runway show attendees as it offered a chic alternative to black.

When designers were showing their Pre-Fall ’25 collections it became fairly clear that garments rendered in shades of brown have become ubiquitous with high-end designers, signalling that this trend is ready to hit the mainstream during the coming year.

As if by way of confirmation, Pantone announced that 2025’s ‘color of the year’ is ‘Mocha Mousse’, “a warming rich and soft brown hue that nurtures a delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee”. Here are ten looks from the pre-fall 25 season that utilize shades of brown, from chocolate to tawny.

Gucci: designer, Sabato de Sarno

Gucci Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Gucci Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Chanel

Ferragamo: designer, Maximilian Davis

Ferragamo Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Ferragamo Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Daniella Kallmeyer

Kallmeyer Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Kallmeyer Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Etro: designer, Marco De Vincenzo

Etro Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Etro Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Stella Mccartney

Stella Mccartney Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Stella Mccartney Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nanushka : designer, Sandra Sándor

Nanushka Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Nanushka Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Rabanne: designer, Julien Dossena

Rabanne Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Rabanne Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard Pre-Fall 25 Credits: Veronica Beard Pre-Fall 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lafayette 148: designer, Emily Smith

Lafayette 148 Pre-Fall '25 Credits: Lafayette 148 Pre-Fall '25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 2: a chocolate brown cape with a horse bit closure, over a satin slit-front blouse and extra-long pants in the same color. Accessories included a silk headscarf, oval sunglasses, a hobo style bag and spectator shoes.Look 12: a two-piece stone washed brown leather jacket with a sheepskin collar and trims. A pencil skirt in lamé with matching leggings. Metallic boots and a handbag were included in the accessories.Look 18: a brown and cream plaid SB coat and matching midi length skirt with a brown knit tank top, brown belt, taupe tote and black strappy thong sandals.Look 23: a light brown one-button blazer and matching pants with a bright orange scarf neck silk blouse.Look 6: chocolate brown corduroy flared jeans and a blush pink top with whip stitched leather details. Accessories included a hobo handbag, oval eyewear and a charm necklace.Look 7: a mid-brown suede zip up jacket with ribbed cuffs and blue jeans with matching brown suede inserts. A brown woven belt and pointed toe boots finished the look.Look 8: a brown leather vee-necked jacket with a hidden placket and straight legged brown pants.Look 3: a dark brown knit sweater with a ribbed layer and silver buttons twinned to a blue tweed skirt with matching buttons and a plaid trim. Accessories included a brown pull-on hat.Look 4: brown brushed cotton cargo pants and a pleated multi-colored tank top. Accessories included a small brown satchel.Look 6: double pleat-front wide legged pants in light brown and a cropped zip-front chestnut brown leather jacket with short wide sleeves. Cream loafers completed the look.