Pre-Fall ’25 fabric trends: Denim plays a major role in RTW collections

Jeans Take on Volume

Pre-fall bridges the high summer and first fall deliveries, dropping in-store as early as June/July. In addition to items that can be purchased and set aside for later months, consumers enjoy buying ‘wear now’ pieces. Consequently, denim played a major role in the Pre-Fall 25 collections. In addition to various jean styles, designers showed dresses, coats, jackets and skirts rendered in a variety of weights and washes. As we move into Fall 25 look for even more relaxed styles including pleated front denim pants.Designers showed a variety of jeans for pre-fall 25 with volume being the dominant feature Two styles led the way, the barrel leg and the relaxed fit.Look 19: The barrel leg jean was rendered in a dark blue denim and shown with a matching DB jacket with broad lapels, a low-slung belt, belted cuffs and tortoise buttons.Look 6: a denim tuxedo: a boxy jacket with patch pockets and relaxed fit jeans in a matching classic blue wash. These were shown with a white pointelle polo shirt.Look 33: Relaxed jeans in a light blue stonewash, topped by a violet and blue SB double layered tweed jacket with white stitching.Look 30: a DB collarless jacket with gold metal buttons in a medium blue wash and matching full pants.As already mentioned, key items in June and July in-store deliveries benefit from being rendered in denim.Look 26: a denim coat in a light-blue wash with ‘70’s retro details including patch pockets and double-stitching. Gold flowerhead snaps were behind a hidden placket.Look 7: a light weight denim in an indigo wash for a pleated front tunic with white stitched details and matching flared pants.Look 70: a mini skirt with a flounced hem and classic jean details in a medium blue wash. It was shown with a white eyelet blouse with a black ribbon trim on the collar.Look 8: a strapless long dress made from repurposed vintage jeans in a classic blue wash, accessorized by two wide belts.Look 15: a denim dress in a darker wash created from a pair of jeans and stitched on the bias with a frayed selvage and leather straps.Look 20: a round-necked sleeveless tunic in a stonewashed light blue wash and matching jeans.Look 30: a collarless blouse with short sleeves and a tie-up trim and a matching ankle-length skirt with stitched pleats and wide self-belt. Both were rendered in a dark shade of denim.Look 8: a two-button cropped jacket with a rounded hem over a split-collar shirt and a matching sarong-front long skirt was rendered in a dark blue chambray.Look 35: an overall dress with a curved hem in a stonewashed light blue denim with heavy whiskering and boots in the same fabric.