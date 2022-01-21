PrettyLittleThing and Molly-Mae Hague to present at LFW

British fast-fashion online retailer PrettyLittleThing is collaborating with Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague on a showcase during London Fashion Week.

PrettyLittleThing appointed Hague as its UK and European creative director in August 2021 and said in a statement that she will present the “hottest looks for 2022,” and pay homage to the #EveryBodyinPLT movement.

The PrettyLittleThing x Molly-Mae catwalk showcase at London Fashion Week will feature 37 looks, all designed by the TV personality and influencer, added the retailer.

The physical event will take place on February 16 at 7.30pm at a central London location with 300 guests in attendance and will also be livestreamed via PLT’s social channels.

PrettyLittleThing and Hague will also host an after-party with a “special guest performer,” added the online retailer.

When Hague was named as PrettyLittleThings’s creative director last year, the online retailer’s chief executive Umar Kamani said that the collaboration was a “natural fit” as she is “so invested in the brand”.

In her role, PrettyLittleThing explained that she would be taking an “active position in creatively directing upcoming campaigns for the brand and signing new faces within the UK and EU,” as well as working with the label’s in-house creative and brand team throughout 2021/22.

On her Instagram, Hague told her fans: “I’ve been working with the PLT team on something huge, our biggest project yet. Get ready London Fashion Week…we’re coming @prettylittlething!!!”

This isn’t PrettyLittleThing’s first fashion week showcase, the online retailer has taken to the catwalk at New York Fashion Week and Miami Fashion Week .