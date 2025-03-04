PrettyLittleThing unveils rebrand to usher in an “elevated new era”

British womenswear e-tailer PrettyLittleThing, part of the Boohoo Group, has unveiled an ambitious new rebrand to “redefine accessible luxury for a new generation”.

Head up by co-founder Umar Kamani, who returned to PrettyLittleThing last year, the ‘A Legacy in Progress’ rebrand centres around celebrating the brand’s heritage, while also reimagining its future, stepping away from its fast fashion past into a contemporary womenswear brand.

When Kamani returned he stated that he would put the “needs and desires” of the PrettyLittleThing customers at the forefront of every decision. In a statement, the brand said the new vision captures “the essence of modern sophistication” inspired by months of direct dialogue and feedback from its customers.

PrettyLittleThing New Beginnings collection Credits: PrettyLittleThing

Kamani said: "Fashion has incredible power to inspire, elevate and transform. A Legacy in Progress is more than a rebrand – it's a movement that celebrates our customers' evolving style.

“We're writing the next chapter of fashion history, and we're just getting started."

PrettyLittleThing New Beginnings collection Credits: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing rebrand places customers at the heart of its new chapter

The rebrand is a “complete overhaul” of the brand look and feel, from logo design to colour palette, typography and website design, as well as tone of voice and an overall brand positioning to offer a “comprehensive elevation,” from elevated new collections to showcasing an inspiring digital destination.

At the heart of the transformation is the reimagining of PrettyLittleThing's visual identity. The distinctive unicorn emblem, once a playful symbol in bubble-gum pink, has matured into a sophisticated, heritage-inspired mark that “marries the elegance of a historic coat of arms with modern design”.

The new monochromatic look has been designed to pay homage to the craftsmanship of luxury house emblems “while maintaining the unique spirit that has always set PrettyLittleThing apart”.

PrettyLittleThing new logo Credits: PrettyLittleThing

Complementing the logo is a reimagined wordmark that reflects a modern take on classic typography, “blending timeless heritage with a youthful edge”. There is also a major shift in the brand’s colour palette, stepping away from the bold bubble-gum pink to rich tones of garnet, rose petal, and blush sand.

On the brand’s new website, PrettyLittleThing describes itself as “the generation-defining style source for every kind of It Girl,” offering elevated fashion essentials.

“With the belief that elevated fashion essentials should be available to all. From the classic and timeless to the contemporary and cutting edge, designed with you in mind. Our icon? The unicorn. Because we cater to the individual. No two people - or wardrobes - should ever be the same. This is the next era of PLT, and we’re excited to have you here with us,” adds the brand.

PrettyLittleThing New Beginnings collection Credits: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing steps away from fast-fashion to offer contemporary womenswear

The new rebrand is being showcased through two new collections, the PLT Label, which will offer a “new standard in contemporary elegance,” with elevated trend essentials and statement pieces, such as ring detail maxi dresses and tailoring, and New Beginnings with “a sophisticated celebration of modern style”.

The new collections show the brand’s intentions to pivot away from fast fashion to give customers premium quality products and design, with capsules of season-less collections of dresses, tailoring, outerwear and knitwear for “every kind of IT girl”.

PrettyLittleThing New Beginnings collection Credits: PrettyLittleThing

On his social media, Kamani added: “Over the past six months, I’ve listened intently to everything you, our incredible customers, have had to say. We’ve devoted ourselves to understanding where we’ve been, where we are, and most importantly, where we’re going.

“Step by step, we’ve refined, perfected, and redefined what PrettyLittleThing truly stands for. And now, we’re ready to release the first phase of our work so far. This is far from complete; however, it marks the start of a new era.”

To celebrate the rebrand PrettyLittleThing is heading to Paris Fashion Week to host an exclusive gathering, which will showcase its new “quiet luxury" sensibility – featuring subtle branding, a chic venue, and a refined guest list that “embodies our forward-looking identity,” explained the e-tailer.

PrettyLittleThing New Beginnings collection Credits: PrettyLittleThing

Kamani founded PrettyLittleThing in 2012 with his brother Adam, and it quickly became a global fashion destination intricately linked to the growth of fast fashion for the way it leveraged influencer marketing and collaborations with celebrities, such as Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague to build brand awareness.

In April 2023, Kamani stepped down as PrettyLittleThing chief executive to pursue "new challenges and goals,” before returning in September 2024 with a vow to put the needs of the e-tailer’s customers first and declaring he would guide the brand into its next “exciting chapter”.