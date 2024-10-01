Primark launches biggest ever Breast Cancer Awareness collection

Value fashion retailer Primark has launched its biggest-ever range of products to provide support and comfort for those affected by breast cancer in the UK to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month this October.

The 37-piece Breast Cancer Awareness collection is made up of two ranges, with prices starting at 4 pounds. The post-surgery range includes specialist products developed for women affected by breast cancer, such as a zip front wireless bra with a concealed zip and a T-shirt bra which fastens at the front, designed for comfort and to be easy to take on and off post-surgery. All post-surgery bras have cotton or modal linings to ensure softness against the skin, include prosthesis pockets and are available in a variety of colours, including soft pink, mocha and black.

Primark Breast Cancer Awareness collection Credits: Primark

This sits alongside a limited-edition solidarity range featuring leisurewear products such as hoodies, T-shirts, nightwear and underwear for women, beauty products, and men’s seam-free boxers and socks.

The retailer has also pledged to donate more than 1 million pounds to cancer charities across the UK, Europe and the US to help raise awareness, fund vital research and help those affected by breast cancer. This includes a donation of more than 330,000 pounds to cancer charity Breast Cancer Now to fund its ‘Someone Like Me’ service in the UK.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said in a statement: “We’re committed to supporting women through all stages of their lives, and it’s incredibly moving to hear the stories of the real women featured in our ‘we’re with you’ campaign, who are each on their own inspiring breast cancer journeys.

“Breast cancer is something that can affect anyone, and I know so many of our customers and colleagues will have been touched by it in some way throughout their lives. That’s why we’re so proud to once again be working with Breast Cancer Now to continue raising awareness and donating vital funds, and to be offering customers our biggest ever range of affordable and accessible products to support those who really need it.”