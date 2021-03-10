Puma launches collection inspired by Porsche

Global sports company Puma has launched a new collection inspired by the iconic Porsche 911 and Formula 1 race car driving.

Porsche Legacy Statement Pack SS21 took inspiration from the signature colors of Porsche racing cars from the International Race of Champions in 1973.

Bold hues of orange, red, yellow, and blue are featured throughout the apparel collection ranging from jackets and hoodies to pants and t-shirts. The bold graphics of Porsche 911 are consistently featured on every item of the collection.

Puma stated in a press release that taking inspiration from the Porsche racing cars is more than just about aesthetics. It’s nostalgia, uniqueness, and memorability all at the same time.

Puma defines the collection’s attitude as brave, confident, and joyful, while adopting impactful colors aligns seamlessly with the timeless, sleek, and simple silhouettes featured throughout.