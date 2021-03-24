Puma launches Influence Pack inspired by football culture

Puma launched its latest collection dubbed the ‘Influence Pack’ featuring four individual football jerseys, each inspired by a unique city and its football culture.

Puma has linked with Copa90, nss sports, Season zine, and Shukyu magazine to design and create football jerseys crafted from the cultures of London, New York, Naples, and Tokyo.

Copa90, in collaboration with Puma, has designed a jersey inspired by New York City and its five boroughs. The black jersey features gold trim with graphics of the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge with the Copa90 logo displayed across the neckline.

In partnership with nss magazine, Puma focused on Naples, Italy, for its strong sense of football and sportswear culture. The grey jersey features a custom volcano crest, a nod to Mount Vesuvius with flame graphics representing the volcano’s fire.

Season zine is a London-based football and fashion platform founded in 2016 by women for women. The Puma collaboration features a pastel jersey with references to London’s tube system and patterns taken from the seats found on its public transport network.

Shukyu is a football magazine based in Tokyo that focuses on players, clubs, fashion, and art. Its Puma jersey is green and draws inspiration from Tokyo’s traditional event ‘Kemari,’ a form of historical football. The Kemari Festival takes place each year and is a platform for players to showcase their talents. The jersey features cherry blossoms inspired by ancient Japanese kimono costumes.