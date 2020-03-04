R Collective creates upcycled collection for Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter is offering upcycled fashion on its platform. The luxury e-tailer has joined forces with leading upcycle brand R Collective for an exclusive eight-piece line available through Net Sustain.

According to Net-A-Porter's site, a portion of the profits from the pieces will be donated to Redress, a charity that works to reduce waste in the fashion industry.

The eight R Collective styles available through Net-A-Porter are intended to be timeless wardrobe essentials that can be worn for years to come. Ranging in price from 1,525 to 3,915 dollars, the pieces include five dresses, a skirt, a pair of trousers and a trench coat.