Raf Simons to launch own sporty footwear line

Belgian designer Raf Simons is planning a new footwear line called (Runner). For a sneak peak, fans will have to wait for the designer’s upcoming show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s when first styles will be shown. As the name suggests, the new line is inspired by sportswear and debuts with eight styles that have sci-fi inspired names like Solaris, Antei, Cyclon, Orion und 2001.

“Raf Simons (Runner) is an investigation of form and function, as well as an exploration of shape. The line reimagines typical sports sneakers, as the name of each silhouette hints at the process behind them,” explained Simons according to Highsnobiety. The shoes, independently designed and manufactured by Simons, combine natural materials like leather and suede with technical innovations and strong colour schemes.