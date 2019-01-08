Ralph Lauren discusses Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress

While 2018 might be remembered for those two spectacular Royal weddings, where Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy and Princess Eugenie wed in Peter Pilotto , there might be one celebrity wedding to upstage both, the week-long celebration of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, which saw the actress and singer, as well as the wedding party wearing bespoke Ralph Lauren looks, including Chopra’s bridal look that featured a 75 foot tulle veil.

Writing in the brand's online magazine, RL Mag, Ralph Lauren has revealed that Chopra’s custom strapless column wedding gown and coat took a total of 1,826 hours to complete, required fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, and featured more than 2 million pearlescent sequins.

Lauren states that Chopra’s bridal look “combined the glamour of a sequin-embellished strapless dress with the romance of a sheer, hand-embroidered coat” and that the coat featured a number of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliqués and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace.

On the coat were scrolling floral motifs made up of 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals, with the designed finished down the front with 135 satin-covered buttons and scalloped detailing at the high-cut neck and long sleeves.

A strapless column gown made of over two million pearlescent sequins to "bring a sense of shimmering dimension to the overall look” was worn underneath, with a 75 foot tulle veil completing the radiant bridal look.

“This isn’t about a dress,” explained Lauren in the RL Mag. “It’s about a woman and a moment. Priyanka knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful.”

Priyanka Chopra marries in custom Ralph Lauren

The American designer has also revealed that Chopra asked for eight special words and phrases to be incorporated into the embroidery pattern of the coat, including ‘Hope’ and ‘Compassion’, the Hindu mantra, ‘Om Namaha Shivay’, and ‘December 1, 2018’, the date of the ceremony. The groom’s full name, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, was placed at the front of the coat and mirrored on the back by the names of her parents, while ‘Family’ scrolled along the right sleeve, and ‘love’ was stitched over her heart in ivory thread.

In addition, a piece of lace from the dress Jonas’s mother wore at her own wedding was also sewn into the pattern.

To bring the look together Lauren who worked closely with the actresses stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, had four fittings with the bride in New York, Paris, Mumbai and Jodhpur, and finished off her bridal look with a sweeping 75-foot veil for the ceremony, which comprised of two different cuts of tulle—a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the longer one, which needed six attendants.

Chopra changed her look for the reception opting for an archival gown from Ralph Lauren’s Great Gatsby–inspired spring/summer 2012 catwalk collection, a sleek column of ivory silk cady with a beaded halter neckline fringed with polished glass beads, Swarovski crystals, and sequins.

Lauren also designed a custom Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo for the groom, which the designer also added included a piece of the bride’s dress concealed at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. The fragment had been hand-embroidered with the Urdu words ‘My Jaan’ (meaning ‘My Life’).

Image: via Ralph Lauren Facebook by Jose Villa