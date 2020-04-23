Ralph Lauren expands Earth Polo offering for environmental impact

Ralph Lauren is expanding its Earth Polo collection for spring. The polos in this line are created with thread derived from recycled plastic bottles and dyed in an innovative process that uses zero water. Each shirt is made from an average of 12 plastic bottles.

The Earth Polo will now be offered in 19 colorways for men, seven for women, and nine colors for kids, along with printed design options. The men's line will also include long sleeve silhouettes.

Ralph Lauren produces the Earth Polo in partnership with First Mile, an organization that works with entrepreneurs in low-income communities to collect plastic bottles, which are ultimately made into fabric. The brand aims to use 170 million recycled plastic bottles in its product and packaging by 2025.

“Changing the way we innovate, design and produce our products is the first of many steps we are taking as a Company to be more sustainable. For us, it all started with the Earth Polo,” David Lauren, the company's chief innovation officer, said in a statement “Plastic waste is a major issue threatening the environment—we want to be part of the solution and utilize an innovative approach to create something valuable.”

Image: Ralph Lauren