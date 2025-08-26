Ralph Lauren: timeless style, global growth and a strong team spirit

From New York to the world

What began in 1967 with Ralph Lauren’s legendary vision of authentic and timeless style has grown into one of the world’s most influential lifestyle companies. With clothing, accessories, fragrances, childrenswear and home furnishings, Ralph Lauren is among the most recognised families of consumer brands globally. The brand combines an American perspective with international allure. It has lastingly influenced the way people dress and experience fashion.

The goal? To inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style.

Ralph Lauren as an employer

Working at Ralph Lauren means being part of a movement that goes beyond fashion. It is a company that places emphasis on respect, individuality and opportunity. Each team member contributes to a story that revolves around creativity, entrepreneurship and collaboration, whether in retail, logistics, design or at the head office.

“I have never thought of this Company as a one-man show. This is a show of talent in every division of this Company that has learned their craft. Each one of you has a story that brought you here, that keeps you here, that inspires you, that grows and feeds your passion.” Ralph Lauren

Credits: New York designer Ralph Lauren.

Events, collaborations with iconic names and inspiring projects bring the brand vision to life. This applies not only to customers, but also to the thousands of employees worldwide who make up the Ralph Lauren family.

#LifeAtRL: more than just work

Ralph Lauren supports its employees with a wide range of benefits, focused on both personal and professional growth:

Development & career: training, mentoring and international growth opportunities.

training, mentoring and international growth opportunities. Work-life balance: flexible working arrangements; extra days off via “Summer Fridays”; leave for special life events; and even the possibility of sabbatical leave with 100 percent salary.

flexible working arrangements; extra days off via “Summer Fridays”; leave for special life events; and even the possibility of sabbatical leave with 100 percent salary. Wellbeing: through the global THRIVE programme, social, physical, emotional and financial goals are supported with wellness classes and webinars.

through the global THRIVE programme, social, physical, emotional and financial goals are supported with wellness classes and webinars. Family & care: an Employee Assistance Programme for difficult times and six weeks of paid leave for parenting or caregiving.

an Employee Assistance Programme for difficult times and six weeks of paid leave for parenting or caregiving. Financial support: from pension programmes and scholarships to the Employee Relief Fund, which helps in times of personal adversity or natural disasters.

from pension programmes and scholarships to the Employee Relief Fund, which helps in times of personal adversity or natural disasters. Ambassadorship: generous discounts on Ralph Lauren products; sample sales; and even a lifetime discount for loyal employees with 25 years of service.

Store in Munich Credits: Ralph Lauren

Diversity and inclusion as a core value

Diversity and inclusion are an important part of Ralph Lauren’s culture. With more than 2,000 active members in employee-led groups and five global pillars, Multicultural, Disability, Gender, LGBTQIA+ and Multigenerational, they are actively working on an inclusive and representative workplace. Respect, dialogue and involvement are central.

Becoming part of Ralph Lauren

For anyone with a passion for style, innovation and collaboration, Ralph Lauren offers an environment where you not only build a career, but also a life in style. It is a place where stories come together, where diversity is celebrated and where every employee contributes to a global icon.

WORK AT Ralph Lauren? Check out the open vacancies