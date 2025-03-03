Rebecca Vallance launches debut denim collection

Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance has announced its first-ever denim collection, debuting with 15 pieces ranging from jeans to dresses and aviator jackets.

Known for her tailoring and craftsmanship, the inaugural denim collection combines the brand’s signature elegance with a sharp, modern approach, offering sculptural high-waisted straight-leg jeans and tailored flares, as well as fitted denim dresses, a strapless denim top with cinched-waist detail, an oversize aviator denim jackets with cocoon-sleeve tailoring, and a modern denim tailored blazer.

Rebecca Vallance debut denim collection campaign Credits: Rebecca Vallance

The pieces will be available in three core washes - washed white, mid-blue, and dark indigo, and will feature signature detailing, such as contrasting stitching, sweetheart necklines, cinched waists and patched pockets.

Commenting on the expansion, Vallance said in a statement: “The denim collection is a natural evolution for the Rebecca Vallance brand. Denim has always been a staple in everyday wardrobes, and I wanted to create pieces that can be seamlessly integrated into our customers' existing collections while still offering the signature sophistication and elevated style that they expect from the brand.”

The denim collection will be available globally via Rebeccavallance.com and all Rebecca Vallance stores. Prices range from 245 to 490 pounds.

Rebecca Vallance debut denim collection campaign Credits: Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance debut denim collection campaign Credits: Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance debut denim collection campaign Credits: Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance debut denim collection campaign Credits: Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance debut denim collection campaign Credits: Rebecca Vallance