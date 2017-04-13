Reebok collaborates with Local Heroes

Sportswear giant Reebok is launching a collaboration with Polish streetwear label Local Heroes, who have reimagined the brand's iconic NPC II sneaker.

Local Heroes founders Areta Szpura and Karolina Slota took inspiration from the world of music for the limited-edition style.

"We really wanted the shoe to resonate well with our designs and what we're known for as a brand," creative director Wlodi Wlodarczyk told WWD. "We use a lot of pink and bold colors in our clothing, and can't see anything wrong with that — who doesn't love pink? We also believe that fashion doesn't need to be seasonal, which is why we thought that putting in this fuzzy, furry insert and releasing the shoe in spring was an amazing idea. We wanted the shoe to be fun and to reflect the positive and cool personality of girls who wear Local Heroes."

Wlodarczyk said Reebok gave them complete freedom to redesign the shoe. "The sampling process was quite long, and we were changing the concept a couple of times — looking for the right fur, adding different textures and patterns, but we're really happy with the outcome."

The Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II retails for 80 pounds and comes in pink or purple leather.

Photo credit: Reebok x Local Heroes, source: Local Heroes online