Represent launches first women’s footwear collection

British streetwear brand Represent has launched its first-ever collection of footwear for women, following the success of launching styles in smaller sizes.

The collection debuts with the Reptor Low silhouette, which has been reworked to cater to the form of women’s footwear sizing and will be available in UK sizes 3-6.

The women’s sneaker will drop in two existing colourways ‘Flat White’ and ‘Black/Vintage White,’ as well as two new shades, including a blush-toned ‘Rose Dawn’ and ‘Mushroom/Black’ offering a neutral, earthy colourway.

The sneakers have been designed with the highest quality leather and suede and are handcrafted in Portugal.

Image: Represent; debut women’s footwear collection

Commenting on the launch, George Heaton, founder and creative director at Represent, said in a statement: “Historically we’ve always focused on the menswear market, but over the past few years we’ve seen an influx in the demand for womenswear, especially for our jersey pieces and footwear. For clothing, we could be super reactive to this demand. In January this year, we expanded our smaller sizes to XXS for our most iconic collection, The Owners’ Club, affording more appropriate sizing options for women.

“It is clear that the female market has an interest in our product, so aligning to this need was an easy transition for the brand. With footwear, the process has been much longer. For our first women’s shoe collection, we wanted it perfect. This meant redesigning the men’s footwear completely to fit the naturally slimmer shape of the female foot. It’s been a long process, but anything worth doing, is worth doing right.”

Represent’s women’s Reptor Low are available for 195 pounds.

