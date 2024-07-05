Resort 2025 Handbag Trends
In the last few resort seasons, designers have accessorized their looks with a greater variety of handbags than ever before. It makes economic sense, as according to a recent report by Fashion United, the global handbag market is projected to reach 68.31 dollars billion this year.
Post-pandemic, there has been an aggressive approach by luxury fashion houses to lure wealthy consumers, particularly those from China, back to their stores. Brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci are staging elaborate celebrity-filled events to create excitement among their VICs (very important clients). The latest handbag styles are a key element to any retail assortment.
For Resort 2025, brands big and small focused on providing their customers with a variety of handbags of all shapes and sizes. Here are some highlights.
Body TalkThere are several stories floating around about the genesis of the type of bag worn on the body, referred to in The USA as a ‘fanny pack’ and in the UK as a ‘bum bag.’ One of the most compelling is that in 1962, an Australian woman, Melba Stone, was inspired by the kangaroo pouch to create the first one.
Valentino: designer, Alessandro MicheleA crescent shaped black leather belt bag with bronze and silver studded embellishments.
Victoria BeckhamA brown pressed leather envelope style belt bag with gold hardware.
Anna QuanA black lambskin leather drawstring pouch on a shoestring belt.
Shoulder OnPre-smart phones, enthusiastic picture-takers needed a practical solution for carrying around their photo equipment and hence the camera bag, with its shoulder strap, top zip and rounded shape was invented. The shoulder bag (often carried across the body) is still enormously popular.
Burberry: designer, Daniel LeeAn ivory-colored leather bag with an asymmetric shape and silver hardware including a key chain on a shoulder strap.
Chloé: designer, Chemena KamaliA medium sized brown leather top zip bag with treble gold chains on the strap.
No.21: designer, Alessandro Dell’AcquaA compact black leather camera bag with gold hardware.
Totes PracticalFor working women, the endless uses of a roomy tote bag make it a must-have item season after season. For Resort 25, designers showed them in all shapes and sizes.
Missoni: designer, Filippo GrazioliA tote made from strips of red patent leather in a chevron pattern.
Ferragamo: designer, Maximilian DavisA soft red leather tote bag with gold hardware.
Victoria BeckhamA brown leather oversized tote bag in an alligator pattern.
Get The SackDuring the Pandemic, many women chose to leave their designer handbags in the closet in favor of a variety of cloth bags and other utility items. Although consumers have now mostly reverted back to the materials they preferred pre-COVID, the sack shape has remained a favorite.
Nehera: designer, Ladislav ZdútA neon green leather sack bag with a rectangular luggage tag.
No.21: designer, Alessandro Dell’AcquaA leather sack shape with a top zip in a pink tinted neutral tone.
Stella McCartneyA black faux leather sack with a double chain handle.
Hand Held DevicesOriginally known as the ‘Express’ and launched in 1930, the Louis Vuitton ‘Speedy’ bag has, season after season, inspired many similar silhouettes. Resort 2025 was no exception.
Coperni: designer, Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien MeyerAn unlined leather satchel in a grey tinted neutral tone with folded details and gold hardware.
Burberry: designer, Daniel LeeAn ivory-colored bowling ball shaped satchel with silver hardware and a keychain
Chloé: designer, Chemena KamaliA burnished brown leather satchel with belt details and gold hardware
Hard CoreDesigners were perhaps inspired by the ‘Jolene’ bag Marc Ozias created for Beyoncé this season. Several of them showed similar small bags with a hard shell.
Acler: designers, Kathryn Forth and Julia RitortoA circular pink top zip bag with a hard shell.
Diesel: designer, Glenn MartensA pink patent leather bag with a hard shell in a wavy design.
Daniel DelcoreA bright white flap bag in a curved shape with silver hardware.
Bags
Trends