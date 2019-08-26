Rihanna plans Savage x Fenty event to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna made headlines last year when she hosted her Savage x Fenty presentation during New York Fashion Week at Brooklyn Navy Yard, featuring a very pregnant Slick Woods who gave birth right after the presentation. It looks like she is out to make headlines again, and will even be coming to a small screen near you. Vogue has reported that Rihanna is planning a major event for her next Savage x Fenty collection that will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on September 20.

Rihanna originally launched the brand in 2017 to major fanfare, dressing women of all body types from straight size to plus size. The documentary in the works, produced by WME and Amazon, will explore the behind-the-scenes of making the collection and the lead-up to the show. “Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity, and fun! The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat,” said Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios head, in a press release.

There is no word as of yet as to whether or not Rihanna will have an official spot on the already packed and downsized New York Fashion Week calendar, but she will have no problem filling the house regardless. It is highly possible that the show is taking place during New York Fashion as NYFW: The Shows as the documentary is said to be in partnership with them too. Let's see what Bad Gal Riri has up her sleeve.