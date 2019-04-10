Rodarte launches size-inclusive collection

Luxury fashion house Rodarte has teamed up with Universal Standard on a size-inclusive ready-to-wear collection for women in US sizes 00-40, bridging the gap between high fashion and elevated essentials for women of all sizes.

The capsule collection combines Universal Standard’s commitment to fit and quality with Rodarte’s imaginative, dramatic, and whimsical aesthetic, added both brands, and focuses on the essentials and features a blouse, dress, jumpsuit, and skirt in red, black and pink hues.

The collaboration signifies the fashion industry’s demand for the democratisation of fashion across all aspects, stated Universal Standard in a press release, and is part of its mission of ‘Fashion Freedom,’ “where size is irrelevant, style is the only filter, and fashion is created with everyone in mind,” especially important in a world where the average size of a woman in the United States is a 16.

“We believe size should be an irrelevant consideration for women when making fashion choices,” said Polina Veksler, Universal Standard co-founder and chief executive officer in a statement. “Through this collaboration we are taking a step toward giving more women access to designer clothing and we are thrilled to be further expanding our mission by collaborating with a high fashion brand.”

The collection is filled with the Rodarte aesthetic with the statement red jumpsuit featuring dramatic bell sleeves with sheer chiffon ruffles that cascade from the sleeves, while the dress has been designed to be beautiful and elegant with adjustable ruched details along the left side and sleeves and a delicately draped, asymmetrical ruffle along the hem for a dramatic detail, and the blouse offers “wonderful wearability” with its extravagant ruffles at the sleeves and neckline.

“We have been fans of Universal Standard from the beginning,” Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte. “It’s been a dream to bring our designs to life and to collaborate with the team on this capsule. We are so excited to see how the pieces will be styled and experienced by all the amazing women that wear them.”

Alexandra Waldman, Universal Standard co-founder and chief creative officer, added: “It shouldn’t be a far-fetched possibility for women of all sizes to have access to contemporary, ready-to-wear fashion, and experience supreme quality and design when buying clothing.

“I’ve always admired Kate and Laura’s unique eye and talent for creating ethereal and beautiful pieces. Rodarte’s design aesthetic is truly outstanding, and we’re thrilled to join forces for this incredible collaboration and offer elevated pieces that we can all experience and share.”

The Rodarte x Universal Standard collection retails for 150 to 240 US dollars and is available at UniversalStandard.com and in the Universal Standard New York City Soho pop-up at 65 Greene Street in New York.

Rodarte isn’t the first to offer a size-inclusive collection, last month sustainable womenswear brand Reformation announced that it is extending its sizing with a “permanent inclusive” sizing collection, while in February fashion retailer Anthropologie announced the launch of its ‘APlus’ 100-piece collection offering US sizing 16-26 that would “encompass the same trends and fabrics” as its standard and petite and standard sizing collections, and Reece Witherspoon’s fashion line, Draper James also announced it would be offering size inclusive collections ranging from US size 0-24 from spring 2019 .

Universal Standard, which was founded in 2015 by Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman with the goal of obliterate the dividing line of size, has also previously collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow's brand Goop and J.Crew on size-inclusive collections.

Images: courtesy of Rodarte/Universal Standard