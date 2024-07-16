Runway Models Who Walked The Most SS25 Menswear Shows

Creative directors, stylists, hair and make-up artists, lighting directors and design directors: to coin a phrase, ‘it takes a village’ to stage a fashion show. When it comes to which models walk the runway, it’s the casting directors who make the crucial decisions. Although these decision-makers are not household names, they wield great power within the fashion industry. One of the biggest is Piergiorgio Del Moro, an Italian casting director based in New York and represented by DMCasting and Exposure NY. Among the SS25 menswear shows he cast were Sacai, Dries van Noten, Gucci and Fendi. His prowess at creating a diverse cast was clear. This time around, the top ten male models who walked the most shows included a diverse group of men from the four corners of the world.

Craig Shimirimana

Craig Shimirimana/Kolor SS25 Credits: Kolor SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bai

Bai/Qasimi SS25 Credits: Qasimi SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Douta Sidibe

Douta Sidibe/Van Noten SS25 Credits: Van Noten SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Finn Collins

Finn Collins/John Richmond SS24 Credits: John Richmond SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Burundi/BelgianAgency: Rapture Management, AntwerpIG Handle: craig.shimirimanaIG Followers: 3.1kSS25 Shows Walked: 11Nationality: ChineseAgency: Metropolitan, ParisIG Handle: ruien.baiIG Followers: 412SS25 Shows Walked: 9Opened: Qasimi S/S 25 ShowNationality: French/SenegaleseAgency: THE.ØlzIG Handle: douta_sidibeIG Followers: 2.4kSS25 Shows Walked: 9Nationality: BritishAgency: Rapture Management, AntwerpIG Handle: finnc23IG Followers: 1.2kMSS25 Shows Walked: 9Closed: John Richmond S/S 25 Show

Jum Kuochnin

Jum Kuochnin/Hermès SS25 Credits: Hermès SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lebo Malope

Lebo Malope/Wales Bonner SS24 Credits: Wales Bonner SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pascal Thulin

Pascal Thulin/Sean Suen SS25 Credits: Sean Suen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Vasko Luyckx

Vasko Luyckx/Dior Homme SS25 Credits: Dior Homme SS25 /©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Xu Meen (aka Sumin Kim)

Xu Meen/Jordan Luca SS25 Credits: Jordan Luca SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: South SudaneseAgency: Models 1IG Handle: jumamacharIG Followers: 13.3kSS25 Shows Walked: 9Nationality: South AfricanAgency: Kult South AfricaIG Handle: lepo_malope2IG Followers: 19kSS25 Shows Walked: 9Opened: Wales Bonner S/S 25 ShowNationality: Swedish/South KoreanAgency: MIKAs, StockholmIG Handle: pascal_thulinIG Followers: 400SS25 Shows Walked: 9Opened: Sean Suen S/S 25 Men's ShowNationality: BelgianAgency: Rapture Management, AntwerpIG Handle: vasko.183IG Followers: 2kSS25 Shows Walked: 9

Nationality: South Korean

Agency: IMG London

IG Handle: xumeen

IG Followers: 38k

SS25 Shows Walked: 9

Opened: Jordanluca S/S 25 Show

Zaram Obasi

Zaram Obasi/Gucci SS25 Credits: Gucci SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nationality: Nigerian

Agency: Elite

IG Handle: zaramobasi

IG Followers: 3k

SS25 Shows Walked: 9