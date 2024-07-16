Runway Models Who Walked The Most SS25 Menswear Shows
Creative directors, stylists, hair and make-up artists, lighting directors and design directors: to coin a phrase, ‘it takes a village’ to stage a fashion show. When it comes to which models walk the runway, it’s the casting directors who make the crucial decisions. Although these decision-makers are not household names, they wield great power within the fashion industry. One of the biggest is Piergiorgio Del Moro, an Italian casting director based in New York and represented by DMCasting and Exposure NY. Among the SS25 menswear shows he cast were Sacai, Dries van Noten, Gucci and Fendi. His prowess at creating a diverse cast was clear. This time around, the top ten male models who walked the most shows included a diverse group of men from the four corners of the world.
Craig ShimirimanaNationality: Burundi/Belgian
Agency: Rapture Management, Antwerp
IG Handle: craig.shimirimana
IG Followers: 3.1k
SS25 Shows Walked: 11
BaiNationality: Chinese
Agency: Metropolitan, Paris
IG Handle: ruien.bai
IG Followers: 412
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Opened: Qasimi S/S 25 Show
Douta SidibeNationality: French/Senegalese
Agency: THE.Ølz
IG Handle: douta_sidibe
IG Followers: 2.4k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Finn CollinsNationality: British
Agency: Rapture Management, Antwerp
IG Handle: finnc23
IG Followers: 1.2kM
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Closed: John Richmond S/S 25 Show
Jum KuochninNationality: South Sudanese
Agency: Models 1
IG Handle: jumamachar
IG Followers: 13.3k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Lebo MalopeNationality: South African
Agency: Kult South Africa
IG Handle: lepo_malope2
IG Followers: 19k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Opened: Wales Bonner S/S 25 Show
Pascal ThulinNationality: Swedish/South Korean
Agency: MIKAs, Stockholm
IG Handle: pascal_thulin
IG Followers: 400
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Opened: Sean Suen S/S 25 Men's Show
Vasko LuyckxNationality: Belgian
Agency: Rapture Management, Antwerp
IG Handle: vasko.183
IG Followers: 2k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Xu Meen (aka Sumin Kim)
Nationality: South Korean
Agency: IMG London
IG Handle: xumeen
IG Followers: 38k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9
Opened: Jordanluca S/S 25 Show
Zaram Obasi
Nationality: Nigerian
Agency: Elite
IG Handle: zaramobasi
IG Followers: 3k
SS25 Shows Walked: 9