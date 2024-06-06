Scamp & Dude launches collaboration with Air & Grace

Independent British fashion brands Scamp & Dude and Air & Grace are teaming up to launch a new collection that merges “powerful design and extreme comfort”.

The collaboration launches on June 6 and features four footwear designs that combine the signature leopard and lighting bolt design and pops of vibrant neon from clothing brand Scamp & Dude with the timeless style and comfort technology of luxury footwear brand Air & Grace.

Scamp & Dude x Air & Grace collaboration Credits: Scamp & Dude / Air & Grace

Jo Tutchener Sharp, founder and chief executive of Scamp & Dude, said in a statement: "I am so excited to collaborate with Air & Grace, another British, female-founded brand. I've worn Air & Grace for years because they make the comfiest shoes out there, and they look super cool too.

“I knew we could make something unique and exciting together that you won't find anywhere else. As a limited-edition collection, you probably won't spot anyone else wearing the same pair out and about too. My favourite thing about our collection is the pops of neon on each pair. A splash of superpowered colour is essential."

Scamp & Dude x Air & Grace collaboration Credits: Scamp & Dude / Air & Grace

The limited-edition collection features the ‘Roxy’ trainer, the ‘Aurora’ sandals with pyramid studded gladiator-inspired straps, available in tan and pewter, and the ‘Cleo’ sandal with soft, black leather with neon pink and pewter leather detailing.

The collection is available to buy from both brand’s websites and at Scamp & Dude stores in Marlow, Edinburgh and Battersea Power Station. Prices range from 129 to 189 pounds in sizes EU36-43.