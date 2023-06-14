Scarlett Johansson’s The Outset launches in the UK

Actress Scarlett Johansson has launched The Outset, the skincare line she founded with beauty veteran Kate Foster in 2022, in the UK exclusively with Cult Beauty.

The Outset was inspired by both founders struggling for years with acne and skin sensitivities and taps into the gentle skincare movement by offering eight essential products featuring skincare formulations designed to strengthen and support a healthy skin barrier.

On her vision, Scarlett Johansson, founder and chair of The Outset, said in the press release: “I saw that so many others could identify with my skin struggles. My goal was to prove that gentle, barrier-nourishing products could deliver amazing results. And it had to be easy, as effortless as slipping on your favourite white tee.”

Credits: Image: The Outset; Scarlett Johansson

Each product in the range is formulated with The Outset’s signature ingredient, Hyaluroset Complex, a botanical-derived ingredient alternative to hyaluronic acid that delivers immediate and lasting moisture to plump, smooth and nourish the skin.

“We believe in radically gentle, audaciously nourishing, plant-powered hydration for simply healthy skin,” adds the brand.

Credits: Image: The Outset

Cult Beauty will offer the brand’s cleanse, prep and moisturise offering, including its Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum and Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturiser, as well as Smoothing Vitamin C Eye cream, Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream, Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish, Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Oil, and Purifying Blue Clay Mask. Prices start from 32 pounds and there is also a daily essentials starter kit for 50 pounds.

Kate Foster, who has worked for brands including Victoria’s Secret and Juicy Couture, added: “The Outset is where simplicity and purpose meet - clean, results-driven skincare for all.”