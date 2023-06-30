Shipping giant Maersk says fashion companies are driving green transport

Shipping giant Maersk has embarked on a challenging climate commitment, targeting climate neutrality by 2040 through the implementation of cutting-edge technology, innovative vessels, and sustainable fuels. This resolute effort underscores the company's dedication to meeting arduous carbon reduction targets, whereas the shipping industry at large is aiming for 2050 decarbonisation.

Recently the company launched Maersk ECO, a new solution to decarbonise ocean logistics, as the company seeks to replace fossil fuels with green alternatives, ushering in a new era of responsible transport that could profoundly impact global supply chain sustainability. As fashion brands face mounting pressure from both consumers and regulators to curtail their climate footprint, they have emerged as a significant driving force behind the demand for eco-friendly shipping fuels, as reported by Reuters.

Notably, retailers are responsible for shipping vast quantities of clothing from production hubs in countries such as China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh to consumers worldwide. These operations contribute to carbon dioxide emissions, prompting the fashion industry to explore ways to reduce its environmental impact. Maersk reveals that the fashion sector accounted for 26 percent of the over 240,000 containers shipped last year using biofuels under its ECO Delivery contracts, cementing its position as the largest sector benefiting from the company's low-emission fuel service.

Josue Alzamora, Global Head of Lifestyle Vertical at Maersk, highlighted the active engagement of fashion brands in pursuing sustainable shipping solutions. Speaking to Reuters at the recent Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen, Alzamora emphasized the industry's commitment to eco-friendly practices. By aligning their operations with Maersk's green fuel initiatives, fashion brands are at the forefront of driving positive change and ushering in a greener future for the shipping industry.