- Spanx launches denim sculpting collection with Lycra FitSense

Shapewear and womenswear brand Spanx has launched a new collection, Spanxsculpt ReDefine, the first-to-marker denim collection to feature Lycra FitSense denim technology.

A new fabrication from the fiber manufacturer, Lycra FitSense provides “integrated, targeted sculpting” in key areas, such as the stomach, thighs, and butt, for a lifting, smoothing, and shaping effect.

To create the new denim fabrication for the Spanxsculpt ReDefine collection, a Lycra fiber core is covered in a temperature-responsive fiber before being wrapped in a cotton layer, providing a classic denim look and feel to the fabric. Then using a heat-activation process, targeting shaping areas on the denim fabric are made and fixed into place.

"For 25 years Spanx has created innovative wardrobe solutions that support women and complement their dynamic lifestyles," said Cricket Whitton, CEO at Spanx. "After countless hours studying the denim market and obsessing over the combination of fit, comfort, and sculpting technology, we are proud to introduce SPANXsculpt™ ReDefine Denim. We're delighted to be first-to-market with this groundbreaking sculpting product that truly delivers on comfort and results for women."

The new Spanxsculpt ReDefine collection includes a flare and slim straight style in two washes, with all styles including a 5-pocket design, zip fly, or button closure. Available in numeric sizing from 0 to 26, a first for Spanx, the collection will expand with new styles, fits, and washes throughout the year.

The first brand to use this new fabrication from Lycra, Spanx simultaneously launched Spanxeffect, a new tool to help customers discover Spanx products across all categories and find their wanted level of compression and effect.