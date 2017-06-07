SpongeBob, Moschino and (RED) team up to fight AIDS

When SpongeBob Squarepants comes to mind, fashion or the fight against AIDS most likely aren't the succeeding thoughts. Well, think again, because Nickelodeon and (RED) has teamed up with Moschino for a capsule collection with proceeds going towards the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. The collection will debut this Thursday at the Moschino Resort show in Los Angeles.

The products will be sold at Moschino stores and luxury retailers beginning in November.

Since debuting on TV eighteen years ago, SpongeBob Squarepants has been Nickelodeon's highest rated television series, and has even led to feature-length films and 12 billion dollars in merchandising revenue for Nickelodeon.

SpongeBob and Moschino are the latest partners in (RED)'s fight against AIDS

Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino, has previously brought SpongeBob motifs into his designs, so doing a full-scale collaboration came naturally to him.

“I love SpongeBob and when I was working on the ideas around the collection, he fit in perfectly — then to be able to contribute my designs to helping the (RED) charity to continue to do their wonderful work in raising money to combat the AIDS epidemic,” Scott said to WWD.

Deborah Dugan, chief executive officer of (RED), iterated that this is the first time her organization has partnered with Nickelodeon, and the first time it has partnered with an animated character.

Pam Kaufman, president of consumer products and chief marketing officer of Nickelodeon, is hoping this collection brings more attention to the fight against AIDS. She met Dugan a year ago and suggested her organization do something with an animated character. Given SpongeBob's wide global appeal, he was the considered the perfect character.

The Moschino collaboration features 16 different items including swimwear, apparel and handbags.

Price points for the men's t-shirts range from 250 dollars to 450 dollars. Women's t-shirts will be 450 dollars. No other price points have been revealed yet.

Nickelodeon and (RED)'s partnership will go through 2018.

The aforementioned companies are already working with Nickelodeon's retail partners to see if they'll expand the line. A big retail partnership will hopefully be announced in the next few weeks.

photo: via SpongeBob Squarepants Facebook page