Spotted on the catwalk: Pantone x Prince Purple

Retailers attempt to shift previous’ season pieces with final reduction sales, as they prepare for the arrival of new Autumn/Winter collections. Set to be filled with with millennial reds and pinks, sometimes a combination of the two, the colour in focus for this season’s collections is distinctly purple though.

Inextricably linked to the late Prince, the Pantone Color Institute has recently named a new colour ‘Prince Purple’, with the colour code ‘Love Symbol No.2’. Seen all over the AW17/18 collections, FashionUnited have collected the stand out purple pieces.

Marni

Chloe

Alberta Ferretti

Andrew GN

Acne Studios

Christian Wijnants

Gucci

Prince Purple creates stark colour contrast

Several fashion houses accentuated their looks with Prince Purple, making for interesting colour combinations. Ellery boots, and Calvin Klein’s trousers for example:

Prince Purple was also seen in the AW17/18 collections of Elie Saab, Missoni, Sies Marjan, Balenciaga, Akris, Chloé, Dries van Noten and Andrew Gn.

Predicting the colour trends for next season, Pantone has highlighted the top 10 colours we are likely to witness in next season’s designs:

Pantone’s top 10 colour trends for autumn 17

Photos: Autumn/Winter 17 Fashion House Collections via Catwalkpictures.com