Spotted on the catwalk: Viva Magenta, color of the year 2023

The eye-catching red-pink colour Viva Magenta has been named by colour authority Pantone as the colour of the year 2023

"It is a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an exciting and boundless hue that manifests itself as a striking statement. Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta welcomes anyone and everyone with the same zest for life and rebellious spirit. It is a colour that is bold, full of humour and inclusive to all," the US colour institute said of the hue.

For inspiration, FashionUnited has compiled some looks from the catwalk in the colour, or variations of it:

Image: Off-white AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Off-white AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Viva Magenta. Eigendom: Pantone

Image: Prabal Gurung SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Coperni SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Issey Miyake AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Blumarine AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Act n°1 AW22 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Andrew GN FW21 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Courreges SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com

Background: How does fashion influence colour and what effect do colour trends have on fashion? Fashion changes over time . Trend watchers such as the Dutch Lidewij Edelkoort and Belgian Hilde Francq , closely monitor changes in society and their influence on fashion and colour. They translate developments into trend forecasts, which are made as early as about two years before clothes hang in shops. Colour trends are part of those forecasts. For example, Lidewij Edelkoort announced over two years ago the major (re)introduction of brown . She reported in June 2019 that brown will replace black as an it-colour for the next 30 years. Brown can now be found in almost every fashion collection, and many a fashion shop and wardrobe. In addition, leading colour experts/institutes including Pantone and Coloro, deal exclusively with colour advice and forecasting. For example, US colour institute Pantone annually appoints a colour of the year and reports on leading fashion weeks such as New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week in the form of colour cards. They analyse what designers have shown in fashion collections and record what the colour palette will look like. In short: Trend watchers and colour institutes have a direct influence on fashion, while fashion also has a direct influence on colour trends. Trends are dictated from the catwalk. The clothing industry takes the catwalk designs as its model. Designs are translated to the taste of the fashion-following group. So it works both ways.

Image: Issey Miyake SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Gucci SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com

Image: Gucci SS23 via Catwalkpictures.com

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.