Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro's colour of the year 2025 Future Dusk

The Colour of the Year for 2025 has been revealed by WGSN and Coloro as Future Dusk . Future Dusk is described by the trend forecasting companies as a “dark, moody colour that sits between blue and purple”.

‘Dark, moody and intriguing’

The colour creates a captivating and intriguing aura that aligns perfectly with the influence of the second space age, as science and technology continue to accelerate the space economy.

WGSN and Coloro state that the trending colour “can act as a gender-inclusive purple or an update to navy” and expect it “to be an important colour “in classic styles and investment pieces”.

For inspiration, FashionUnited has compiled some looks from the catwalk seen using Future Dusk or similar ultra dark blue/purple hues.

Some designers presented Future Dusk in intriguing haute couture evening looks (see Giorgio Armani Privé and Gaurav Gupta). We also selected some ready to wear garments and accessories to illustrate how to use and/or wear this colour.

Image: Saint Laurent SS23 via Launchmetrics Spotlight

Image: Gaurav Gupta Spring Summer 2023, Haute Couture. Via Launchmetrics Spotlight

Image: Giorgio Armani Privé, Fall Winter 2022, Haute Couture. Via Launchmetrics Spotlight

Image: Kim Shui, Fall Winter 2023, Ready to Wear. Via Launchmetrics Spotlight

Image: Victoria Beckham FW23 via Launchmetrics Spotlight

Image: Dior FW23 via Launchmetrics Spotlight

WGSN X Coloro Colour of the Year 2025: Future Dusk. Image: Coloro

How does colour trend forecasting work? Why do WGSN and Coloro announce a colour of the year? Colour trend forecasting is a process of predicting the colours that will be popular in the future based on a variety of factors such as cultural trends, social movements, and design influences. Trend forecasting companies like WGSN and Coloro (a sister company of WGSN) use their expertise and knowledge of the industry to analyse current trends, consumer behaviour, and emerging styles in order to predict the colours that will be in demand in the coming years, to help their clients stay ahead of the curve. By predicting the colour that will be popular in the future, they provide valuable insights for designers, manufacturers, and retailers to incorporate the chosen colour into their products and marketing strategies. This helps them to attract consumers who are interested in staying up-to-date with the latest trends and fashion movements. Additionally, it allows these companies to showcase their expertise and thought leadership in the industry, which can help to attract new clients and solidify their position as leading trend forecasting companies.

Image: Ferrari FW23 via Launchmetrics Spotlight

Image: Beyond Closet FW23 via Lauchmetrics Spotlight

Image: Mame Kurogouchi FW23 via Launchmetrics Spotlight

This article text is partially generated with an AI tool, and then edited by Rachel Douglas and Esmée Blaazer.