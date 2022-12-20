Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s key colours for AW23/24

Trend forecasting platform WGSN, together with colour authority Coloro, unveiled the key colours for the autumn/winter 23/24
season earlier this year.
The duo’s selection aimed to reflect how people are adjusting their varying
lifestyles to focus on building a vision of the future, with hues that also
looked to draw motivational forces to drive consumers.
Speaking on the selection, Jenny Clark, head of colour at WGSN, said in a
release: “Our key colours capture the evolving behaviours of the consumer
and are sensitive to their shifting emotional states and changing
lifestyles.
“These versatile colours have trans-seasonal characteristics which reflect
the importance of choosing colours responsibly, and we expect them to
transcend into 2024.”
To get an idea of how these colours could be used in design, FashionUnited
has compiled imagery of each tone spotted on the runways of the SS23
catwalks.
Digital Lavender
Named 2023 Colour of the Year, Digital Lavender is linked closely to the
rise in digital wellness and escapism, seen through consumers’ pursuit of
immersive digital experiences centred around health-boosting and
mindfulness. The colour itself is described by the duo as “soothing”,
offering balancing properties that connect with this movement. Its use was
spotted in everything from lightweight lace gowns, as sported on Yuhan
Wang’s runways, to floor-sweeping leather coats, a style Marni adopted.
Astro Dust
This “captivating” tone, as described by WGSN, comes alongside the
commercialisation of space travel, with the “deep mineral” hue evoking a
“dusty and desolate landscape” and the desire to explore remote terrains.
The two organisations suggested using Astro Dust for materials like
leather, as seen in Y/Project’s menswear, or texturised outwear, an element
explored by Rick Owens in voluminous layerings.
Galactic Cobalt
Like Astro Dust, Galactic Cobalt also drew inspiration from the new Space
Age, as well as cues from digital transformation and the metaverse. This
“intense and dynamic” blue, according to the report, will connect with
consumers who are looking for escapism and extended reality. As suggested
by WGSN, this hue can be elevated through transformative finishes, like
metallic tones as seen in both LaQuan Smith and Jennifer Blom’s
collections. Meanwhile Off/White utilised the colour throughout almost the
entirety of its line, which was driven towards a sense of tactility, also
noted by the forecaster.
Sage Leaf
Sage Leaf also ties closely into a state of wellness, with the “quiet and
settling” green looking to instil a sense of contemplation, rest and
reflection, WGSN stated. The report added that the tone works well for
considered and reductive design, as consumers begin to look towards curing
overstimulation and stress. Mirroring the duo’s suggestions of utilising
the colour for elevated military, the tone could be seen in looks of this
calibre on Craig Green’s runway. In contrast, as seen in Coperni and
Loewe’s collections, the green could also be used for soft textured
materials, like velvets.
Apricot Crush
Named Colour of the Year for 2024, already, Apricot Crush comes with
“restorative” qualities that align to “balancing lifestyles and nourishing
body and mind”. Stepping up from soft pastels, this invigorating orange
looks to provide an injection of energy into the season’s palette. While
WGSN suggested the colour worked well for a range of beauty products, it
also said this gender-include tone could successfully be applied to
outerwear, as seen on Dawei’s runway, and knitwear, where it was applied by
Hermès.