Spotted on the catwalk: WGSN and Coloro’s colour trends for AW26/27

Trend and colour institutes WGSN and Coloro have revealed the five colour trends for the autumn/winter 2026/27 fashion season.

In addition to Transformative Teal, there is the warm cream-coloured Wax Paper, a royal Fresh Purple, a rich chocolate brown shade Cocoa Powder, and a bright yellow-green tone Green Glow.

WGSN and Coloro state that the overarching theme for the season’s fashion colors is "redirection". "The colours reflect the need for balance, excitement and stability,” it was reported in a press release.

The Colour of the Year and key shades for A/W 26/27. From left to right: Transformative Teal, Wax Paper, Fresh Purple, Cocoa Powder, Green Glow. Credits: WGSN and Coloro.

Here are how some of the colours have already been used on the runway:

Wax Paper - 035-88-12

The creamy off-white shade Wax Paper was selected to the the 'new neutral'. The ‘soothing and calming colour with a warm glow’ is versatile, as fashion designers show. We see Wax Paper in both haute couture and ready to wear, as sporty and feminine outfits. According to the designers, the hue is particularly suitable for romantic items with ruffles, collars or bows and figure-hugging garments in a satin weave.

Wax Paper (035-88-12) Credits: WGSN.

Bora Aksu Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Altuzarra Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sharon Wauchob Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Julie De Libran Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bluemarble Spring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Wales Bonner Spring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

JW Anderson Spring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Laquan Smith Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Aeron Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Fresh Purple - 136-32-33

You love it or hate it, say WGSN and Coloro about this purple colour trend, which is created from a mix of blue and red. Fresh Purple is a cultural-emotional colour with references to royalty, love, mystery and spirituality. We see the rich purple hue mainly in women’s clothing on the catwalk: in haute couture from Chanel and Giambattista Valli and ready-to-wear from Kíléntàr and Kilian Kerner, for example. Emporio Armani shows that the colour also lends itself to men’s suits.

Fresh Purple (136-32-33) Credits: WGSN.

Chanel Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Giambattista Valli Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kíléntàr Spring Summer 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kilian Kerner Spring Summer 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sergio Rossi Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2024 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Cocoa Powder - 008-35-06

Brown is the new staple colour for many fashion lovers and WGSN and Coloro show that the tone is not going anywhere. For winter 2026/27, a rich chocolate hue with a hint of red has been selected. According to the institutes, this brown hue evokes nostalgic feelings; "in times of AI we long for the past and physical reality". Cocoa Powder is described as a shade that emphasises art, craft and craftsmanship. From sporty to chic: designers mainly choose brown from head to toe.

Cocoa Powder (008-35-06) Credits: WGSN.

Lacoste Ready to Wear Fall 2024 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Versace Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dries Van Noten Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jason Wu Spring Summer 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Coach Spring Summer 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jason Wu Spring Summer 2025, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jil Sander Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Green Glow - 057-82-32

Green Glow makes a statement. The ‘emotionally charged’ colour attracts attention with its fluorescent-like hue in a futuristic look. While Natan presented couture in the green-yellow colour, Anrealage, Bluemarble, Saul Nash and Issey Miyake stuck to sporty men’s fashion.

Green Glow (057-82-32) Credits: WGSN.

Natan Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Gucci Spring Summer 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Laquan Smith Ready to Wear Spring Summer 2025 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Homme Plissé Issey MiyakeSpring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

BluemarbleSpring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bluemarble Spring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

London College of FashionFall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Taakk Fall Winter 2024, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sunnei Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Weinsanto Fall Winter 2024, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Anrealage Fall Winter 2024, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kenzo Spring Summer 2025, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Saul Nash Fall Winter 2024, Menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Transformative Teal - 092-37-14

The blue-green colour, ‘Transformative Teal’, is already frequently seen in the fashion collections of big names. From evening wear and couture by Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani and RVDK, to suits from Denzilpatrick and Cos and leather garments from Jil Sander and Amiri.

Transformative Teal (092-37-14) Credits: WGSN.