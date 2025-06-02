Spring/Summer without stress: How Cup of Joe’s NOS strategy supports in-season flexibility

Spring/Summer is a key sales period for denim, but also one of the most volatile. Unpredictable weather, shifting consumer behaviour, and compressed selling windows make pre-season planning increasingly complex. To help retailers navigate these challenges, Cup of Joe offers a seasonless NOS (Never Out of Stock) programme that ensures flexibility throughout the season. By combining consistent inventory availability with fast repeat production (RPTs), the denim brand enables its partners to respond quickly to demand, avoid overstock, and protect margins, even when conditions shift unexpectedly.

Flexibility built for retail realities

To support its retail network during Spring/Summer, Cup of Joe relies on four core pillars: on-time deliveries, consistent product quality, trend-conscious design, and a robust NOS model. “With NOS, we give retailers the flexibility to stock timeless, high-performing styles based on real-time customer demand, without taking on the risks of excess inventory,” the team explains. “It allows them to maximise profit margins and react quickly to what’s selling right now.”

Rather than committing to large pre-orders months in advance, retailers can use NOS to replenish key styles mid-season, especially valuable in high summer , when demand peaks but traditional buying cycles have long closed. The programme also cushions against external factors like cooler spring starts, unseasonal rain, or slower-than-expected early sell-through. According to Cup of Joe, those are exactly the use cases NOS was built for. “Those are our main principles,” they say. “And the feedback we receive from retailers confirms that it’s working well in practice.”

Credits: Cup of Joe

What’s selling: Light and seasonal favorites

Not every style lends itself to NOS, but Cup of Joe has identified clear Spring/Summer standouts. Among the bestsellers are Lulu Light Blue, Victoria Light Blue, and Matilda Medium Blue — timeless mid-waist fits in light, seasonal washes. These silhouettes align with the broader market shift toward comfort, flattering structure, and ease-of-wear, making them reliable performers across diverse customer profiles.

All three are stocked as NOS and further supported through Repeat Productions, enabling Cup of Joe to maintain high availability on top sellers without long lead times. Retailers benefit from the agility of an in-season model, paired with the year-round reliability of NOS. This setup allows them to respond to sell-through data in real time and extend the sales window on proven styles. In a market where timing is everything, this combination of speed and consistency makes a tangible difference on the shop floor.

Credits: Cup of Joe

Communicating seasonless confidence

While Spring/Summer retail may follow seasonal rhythms, Cup of Joe’s messaging is intentionally seasonless and strategic. The brand presents NOS as a stable foundation for buyers, shared consistently via newsletters, pre-order meetings, and sales tools, with built-in adaptability for peak periods like SS.

“In addition to NOS, we also produce selected seasonal items in larger volumes, based on pre-orders and demand forecasts,” the team explains. “This allows us to offer near-NOS availability even for non-NOS pieces.” For retailers, this translates to smoother seasonal transitions, reduced markdown pressure, and greater certainty when building their denim assortments. In a climate defined by uncertainty, timeless denim with built-in flexibility may well be Spring/Summer’s most reliable investment.