SS25 Outerwear: Trench coats, car coats and parkas
There were several key outerwear styles shown on the runways for the SS25 season. The trench coat and novel variations of this classic style dominated; a sign that the ‘quiet luxury’ trend will continue to check next year. The car coat, with its tailored minimalism, was another silhouette that looked refined.
Many designers continue to make liberal use of the latest developments in faux leather and faux fur, although some still use the real thing.
For casualwear the parka continues to be a popular style with several designers showing its versatility by styling them over formalwear and evening looks. The use of sheer and semi-sheer fabrics have been ubiquitous in recent seasons and have now stretched to include outerwear, often given a sporty aspect.
The Broad-Shouldered TrenchMany SS25 collections included the classic belted raincoat known as the trench coat. It is so-called as it was developed for British Army officers before the First World War, and became popular while used in the trenches. This season’s version has a much broader shoulder line than of late, reminiscent of the styles of the ‘eighties.
Stella McCartneyLook 28: a broad-shouldered cotton canvas trench coat in a peachy pink shade with quasi-military details.
The Alternative TrenchThe trench has become such a key spring style that several designers found innovative ways to refresh and update the classic silhouette with alternative details and material other than cotton canvas.
Monse: designers, Laura Kim and Fernando GarciaLook 4: a heathered gray hoodie fused to a khaki trench coat, with some parts appearing to be layered underneath the coat whole and others as if they were layered over it.
Sacai: designer, Chitose AbeLook 4: a khaki trench coat with short winged sleeves trimmed with a broad black border.
Adam LeenaerdtLook 3: a classic trench style was reimagined in a heather grey wool with broad shoulders and a detachable hood.
The Leather CoatGarments rendered in leather and faux leather have become consumer must-have items, even in the spring season. Designers used a wide variety of styles and colours.
Bally: designer, Simone BellottiLook 42: a burgundy leather coat featuring a sloped collar and shoulders, with a cinched waist that flared into a poufy pannier skirt.
Tolu CokerLook 27: a slimline maxi length 3-button leather coat in lime green
Bottega Veneta: designer, Matthieu BlazyLook 11: a bright white mid-length leather coat with black buttons and an asymmetric oversized collar with cut-out decoration.
The Faux Fur CoatThe fashion industry has made huge strides in the development of faux fur, going beyond synthetics to include plant-based solutions. Although fur is associated with the fall and winter seasons, spring collections can drop in-store as early as February and like leather, is a perennial consumer favorite. This season, designers kept things sleek and fairly minimal.
Valentino: designer, Alessandro MicheleLook 15: a short, pale pink faux fur coat with no buttons
Helen AnthonyLook 12: a collarless knee-length white faux fur coat with a hidden placket
HodakovaLook 34: a brown and tan faux fur with curled embellishments.
The ParkaThe parka is thought to have been originally designed by an indigenous Canadian people, specifically for use in extreme temperatures. It has since evolved into a popular outerwear item rendered in a variety of weights and fabrics. Several designers showed sporty looking parkas and then juxtaposed them with evening looks underneath.
No. 21: designer, Alessandro Dell’AcquaLook 1: an oversized dark green parka with a leopard-print hood layered over a cocktail dress.
ZimmermannLook 26: a short pullover parka in camel over an ombré chiffon dress.
Burberry: designer, Daniel LeeLook 46: a green leather short parka with a feather add-on over a pink sequined dress.
The Car CoatCar coats were made popular in the 1960s when they would have been a key item in any ‘mod’ wardrobe. They resonate with consumers today due to their versatility of use. They can be worn with casual separates underneath or with something dressier.
Prada: designer, Miuccia Prada and Raf SimonsLook 24: a collarless leopard print coat without closures and three quarter-length sleeves
VersaceLook 1: a sky blue wool coat with a collar and patch pockets
Gucci: designer, Sabato De SarnoLook 24: an olive green coat with a lime green sequined fringe embellishment, refer collar and flap pockets
Unsurprisingly designers showed outerwear in sheer fabrics for SS25 but often in unexpected ways, including some with activewear details.
Del CoreLook 19: a mint green sheer organza parka with a zip front, snaps and other technical details
Lacoste: designer, Pelagia KolotourosLook 17: a full length sheer parka in a technical material had a print in yellow and green with a matching onesie.
DaweiLook 6: a taupe-coloured sheer outerwear layer with a placed fish print had matching jacket and shorts underneath.
