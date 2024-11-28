SS25 Outerwear: Trench coats, car coats and parkas

 
By Jayne Mountford

SS25 Outerwear main image Credits: SS25 Outerwear/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
There were several key outerwear styles shown on the runways for the SS25 season. The trench coat and novel variations of this classic style dominated; a sign that the ‘quiet luxury’ trend will continue to check next year. The car coat, with its tailored minimalism, was another silhouette that looked refined.

Many designers continue to make liberal use of the latest developments in faux leather and faux fur, although some still use the real thing.

For casualwear the parka continues to be a popular style with several designers showing its versatility by styling them over formalwear and evening looks. The use of sheer and semi-sheer fabrics have been ubiquitous in recent seasons and have now stretched to include outerwear, often given a sporty aspect.

The Broad-Shouldered Trench

Many SS25 collections included the classic belted raincoat known as the trench coat. It is so-called as it was developed for British Army officers before the First World War, and became popular while used in the trenches. This season’s version has a much broader shoulder line than of late, reminiscent of the styles of the ‘eighties.

Stella McCartney

Stella Mccartney SS25 Credits: Stella Mccartney SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 28: a broad-shouldered cotton canvas trench coat in a peachy pink shade with quasi-military details.

The Alternative Trench

The trench has become such a key spring style that several designers found innovative ways to refresh and update the classic silhouette with alternative details and material other than cotton canvas.

Monse: designers, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia

Monse SS25 Credits: Monse SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 4: a heathered gray hoodie fused to a khaki trench coat, with some parts appearing to be layered underneath the coat whole and others as if they were layered over it.

Sacai: designer, Chitose Abe

Sacai SS25 Credits: Sacai SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 4: a khaki trench coat with short winged sleeves trimmed with a broad black border.

Adam Leenaerdt

Adam Leenaerdt SS25 Credits: Adam Leenaerdt SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 3: a classic trench style was reimagined in a heather grey wool with broad shoulders and a detachable hood.

The Leather Coat

Garments rendered in leather and faux leather have become consumer must-have items, even in the spring season. Designers used a wide variety of styles and colours.

Bally: designer, Simone Bellotti

Bally SS25 Credits: Bally SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 42: a burgundy leather coat featuring a sloped collar and shoulders, with a cinched waist that flared into a poufy pannier skirt.

Tolu Coker

Tolu Coker SS25 Credits: Coker SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 27: a slimline maxi length 3-button leather coat in lime green

Bottega Veneta: designer, Matthieu Blazy

Bottega Veneta SS25 Credits: Bottega Veneta SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 11: a bright white mid-length leather coat with black buttons and an asymmetric oversized collar with cut-out decoration.

The Faux Fur Coat

The fashion industry has made huge strides in the development of faux fur, going beyond synthetics to include plant-based solutions. Although fur is associated with the fall and winter seasons, spring collections can drop in-store as early as February and like leather, is a perennial consumer favorite. This season, designers kept things sleek and fairly minimal.

Valentino: designer, Alessandro Michele

Valentino SS25 Credits: Valentino SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 15: a short, pale pink faux fur coat with no buttons

Helen Anthony

Helen Anthony SS25 Credits: Helen Anthony SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 12: a collarless knee-length white faux fur coat with a hidden placket

Hodakova

Hodakova SS25 Credits: Hodakova SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 34: a brown and tan faux fur with curled embellishments.

The Parka

The parka is thought to have been originally designed by an indigenous Canadian people, specifically for use in extreme temperatures. It has since evolved into a popular outerwear item rendered in a variety of weights and fabrics. Several designers showed sporty looking parkas and then juxtaposed them with evening looks underneath.

No. 21: designer, Alessandro Dell’Acqua

No.21 SS25 Credits: No.21 SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 1: an oversized dark green parka with a leopard-print hood layered over a cocktail dress.

Zimmermann

Zimmermann SS25 Credits: Zimmermann SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 26: a short pullover parka in camel over an ombré chiffon dress.

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Burberry SS25 Credits: Burberry SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 46: a green leather short parka with a feather add-on over a pink sequined dress.

The Car Coat

Car coats were made popular in the 1960s when they would have been a key item in any ‘mod’ wardrobe. They resonate with consumers today due to their versatility of use. They can be worn with casual separates underneath or with something dressier.

Prada: designer, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons

Prada SS25 Credits: Prada SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 24: a collarless leopard print coat without closures and three quarter-length sleeves

Versace

Versace SS25 Credits: Versace SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 1: a sky blue wool coat with a collar and patch pockets

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci SS25 Credits: Gucci SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 24: an olive green coat with a lime green sequined fringe embellishment, refer collar and flap pockets

Unsurprisingly designers showed outerwear in sheer fabrics for SS25 but often in unexpected ways, including some with activewear details.

Del Core

Del Core SS25 Credits: Del Core SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 19: a mint green sheer organza parka with a zip front, snaps and other technical details

Lacoste: designer, Pelagia Kolotouros

Lacoste SS25 Credits: Lacoste SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 17: a full length sheer parka in a technical material had a print in yellow and green with a matching onesie.

Dawei

Dawei SS25 Credits: Dawei SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Look 6: a taupe-coloured sheer outerwear layer with a placed fish print had matching jacket and shorts underneath.
